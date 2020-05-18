With the spring high school sports season canceled by the KHSAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily News is taking a look at some of the storylines that might have been in 2020.
Jay Shockley knows what it's like to play in a regional baseball tournament. He did it when he was at Warren Central as a part of a Dragons' team that won the regional title in 1993 and was the runner-up the following year.
Shockley was ready for this week in his new role as the first-year head coach with the program he played for over two decades ago. After Warren Central last year won its first District 14 Tournament game since 2016, he was hoping to lead the Dragons to Western Kentucky's Nick Denes Field for its first appearance in the Region 4 Tournament since 2010.
Warren Central, along with every other team across the state, never had an opportunity to take the diamond after the season was postponed March 13 and later canceled by the KHSAA on April 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our guys have never experienced a district runner-up or a championship and I think this year our goal was to get to that last game. We wanted to go and play at Western one time and just to let them know that the boys had the confidence that we were going to do everything in our power to get there," Shockley said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "This district, this region -- it's the equivalent to SEC football. Everybody is good, but we wanted to compete and just lay it all out there on the line and just see what would happen at the end."
Shockley was one of three new head coaches at Warren Central that had their first season canceled. Softball coach Brian Thorpe and track and field coach Aaron Carver also had high hopes entering their first seasons with their respective programs.
Shockley was hired in August and replaced Adam Biller, who had coached the team the four previous seasons. Since then, he says he noticed a drastic difference in the team's attitude as he set goals to be the hardest working team in Region 4.
"The guys bought in ... and the guys were just prepared," he said. "We pushed them mentally, physically and I think it would have been a different ball club than Central was in the past."
The first-year Warren Central coach, who spent the last five years as an assistant at Butler County, also preached that his squad should act like a team by doing things like eating lunch together at school and getting loose together. Shockley credits that team bond for the success he and his teammates had in high school.
Despite schools going to nontraditional instruction and seasons stripped away to help with social distancing, Shockley has continued to see that team approach. But instead of getting work in on the baseball field, it's been virtual baseball with video games like MLB The Show, where the group can communicate and compete in tournaments and competitions while still working on the mental aspects of the game.
"They play all night long and that's OK," Shockley said. "Even though they're social distancing, they're getting an opportunity to talk to each other, laugh, cut up, carry on and just do what a team's supposed to do.
" ... We like to small ball. To me, that is the missing ingredient of winning. These kids play it even on the Xbox or the PlayStation, just wear it out. I'm very fortunate. I've got a great group of young men that love each other."
Shockley isn't the only new head coach at Warren Central in communication with his team still. Carver says his athletes have workouts and still fields calls.
"I get calls daily usually, but a lot of it is just, 'Hey, what is this?' I've got one kid that just got another offer and he's deciding on what college he's going to go to," Carver said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "It's been really busy with contact because we're a family -- that's what we pride ourselves off of -- so a lot of things are just talking."
Despite entering his first spring as head coach, Carver wasn't a stranger to the program. He served as an assistant for three seasons before accepting his new role and had increased responsibilities while former head coach Troy Halcomb finished basketball season as an assistant on the boys' team.
A lot of that came in the indoor season, which Warren Central was able to compete in this winter. The season concluded with the Class 2A Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Indoor State Championships at Mason County. The Dragons were also able to compete in one outdoor meet -- the Warren County/BG City All-Comers on Feb. 29 at Greenwood.
"The indoor is to get them excited to get the timing down and stuff like that," Carver said. "We had a lot of hopefuls this year."
Several of those hopefuls were jumpers, like Jaida Tooley and Justin Borden, he had worked with primarily in the past. Tooley, a junior, finished third in the 55-meter dash, second in the high jump and second in the long jump at the indoor state meet, and had taken first in the 200-meter dash, high jump and long jump at the only outdoor meet the team had this spring. Tooley was the reigning Class 2A, Region 2 high jump champion and was second at the state meet to Rowan County's Promise Cross, who finished ahead of Tooley at the indoor meet March 7.
Carver said he was looking forward to watching more battles like those between the Tooley and Cross, as well as watching records get broken and seeing less-experienced athletes continuing to progress. He said Borden, a senior signed to Lindsey Wilson, had an opportunity to break the school's 26-year-old long jump record. Borden was the regional champion in the event last year with a mark of 21-02.25.
Thorpe, a 1987 Warren Central graduate who was unable to be reached for comment, was in his first season coaching the Lady Dragons' softball team. The program was coming off an 0-26 season under Lyndsey Coxwell and won just one game the season before under Jammie Carter. Warren Central hasn't had a winning season since 2005, which was also the last time the program advanced to the Region 4 Tournament.
While Warren Central's three new head coaches were surely disappointed they'll have to wait another year for their first full spring, understanding is there that the situation was out of anybody's control and thoughts go back to the student-athletes missing out on the season, too.
"Me, personally, it's all the success of the kids. That's why I do what I do," Carver said. "It's for the kids to give them an opportunity to fulfill their dreams."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.