Bowling Green sophomore Kendle White connected for a pair of triples as part of a three-hit day as the visiting Lady Purples topped Warren Central 17-0 in District 14 softball Monday.
White was 3-for-4 with two triples, three runs scored and three RBIs in the win. Kassady Mason was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Tanaya Bailey went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Payton Briley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ava Bennett was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Savannah Jones, Ella Knois and Chloe Potter each added an RBI for the Lady Purples.
Briley pitched all three innings for the win, allowing no runs off one hit and one walk while striking out six batters.
Bowling Green (12-12 overall, 3-4 District 14) hosts Greenwood on Thursday.
Warren Central (2-19, 0-8) was set to visit Cumberland County on Tuesday.
Warren East 6, Muhlenberg County 0
Maude Forrester homered twice and tallied a triple for a three-RBI day as host Warren East blanked Muhlenberg County 6-0 on Monday.
Forrester was 3-for-4 with two homers, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs in the win. Addison Lee added two doubles and scored a run, Haylie Brasel was 2-for-4 and Emma Young homered and drove in two runs for the Lady Raiders. Rylee Carter chipped in with an RBI in the win.
Emma Markham tossed a complete game for the win, allowing no runs off two hits and two walks while striking out 12 in seven innings.
Warren East (21-11-1) was slated to host Green County on Tuesday.
South Warren 9, Russellville 2
Caroline Pitcock hit a home run and tallied three RBIs to pace visiting South Warren to a 9-2 win over Russellville on Monday.
Pitcock was 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs. Katie Walker added a 2-for-4 day with two doubles and two RBIs, while Avery Skaggs, Selynna Metcalfe, Carrie Enlow and Emily Reynolds each tallied an RBI in the victory.
Metcalfe earned the win in relief after firing three hitless innings. She struck out three.
South Warren (29-1) was scheduled to visit Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday.
Russellville (20-13) was set to host Greenwood on Tuesday.
Daviess County 8, Greenwood 4
Host Daviess County claimed an 8-4 win over Greenwood on Monday.
Josi Morrison was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Lady Gators in the loss. Kaitlyn Wilson added a 2-for-4 effort with two doubles and an RBI, while Lily Travis was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Lydia Kirby added an RBI for Greenwood (20-10).
The Lady Gators were set to visit Russellville on Tuesday.
Logan County 4, Barren County 3
Kaylin Page was 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI to boost host Logan County to a 4-3 win over Barren County on Monday.
Emerson McKinnis, Shayla Johnson and Nora Epley each tallied an RBI for the Lady Cougars.
Johnson earned the win in relief, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Logan County (16-13) returns to action Thursday at South Warren.
Barren County (22-7) is back in action Thursday at Russellville.