Chappelle Whitney’s 26-point effort boosted Warren Central’s boys’ basketball team into the Mason County Invitational Tournament championship game Wednesday with an 86-72 victory over Bryan Station.
Omari Glover added 18 points and Damarion Walkup finished with 17 for the Dragons.
Warren Central (8-1) was set to face Collins in the championship Thursday.
Greenwood 70, Douglas (Ala.) 32
Cade Stinnett tallied a team-high 18 points to boost Greenwood to a 70-32 win over Douglas (Ala.) in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Wednesday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Asher Pettus added 12 points, while Lofton Howard and Aaron Brown each finished with eight points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Greenwood (9-1) was set to face Morristown-Hamblin East (Tenn.) in Thursday’s championship.
Elder (Ohio) 58, Bowling Green 50
Bowling Green dropped a 58-50 decision to Elder (Ohio) on Wednesday in the Ashland Invitational at Ashland Blazer.
Turner Buttry had 20 points, Elijah Starks tallied 11 points and Deuce Bailey had nine points for the Purples.
Bowling Green (10-1) was set to continue play in the tournament Thursday.
ACS 58, Portland (Tenn.) 49
Chase Ross scored a career-high 24 points to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 58-49 win over Portland (Tenn.) on Thursday in the South Central Bank Halton Classic.
Jordan Turner added 19 points in the win. Turner also led ACS with 16 points in the Patriots’ 74-54 loss to York Institute (Tenn.) on Wednesday.
ACS (2-11) hosts Monroe County on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 56, Todd County Central 43
Braden Wall scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help Edmonson County take down host Todd County Central 56-43 in the Zaxby’s Christmas Classic on Wednesday.
Trace Taylor added 12 points for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (7-6) is back in action Tuesday against McLean County in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic at Trinity (Whitesville).
Butler 89, Glasgow 77
Glasgow fell 89-77 to Butler in the Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Sam Bowling finished with 27 points to lead the Scotties. Ashton Cerwinske added 19 points and Jackson Poland had 11 points.
Glasgow (7-4) was set to face Madison Southern in the tournament Thursday.
Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) 65, Barren County 38
Barren County dropped a 65-38 decision to Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Wednesday in the KSA Events Holiday Classic at Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla.
Aden Nyekan finished with eight points and Mason Griggs had seven points to lead the Trojans.
Barren County (6-5) is back in action Monday at Central Hardin.
Girls
Greenwood 62, Grayson County 40
Leia Trinh scored 27 points to lead Greenwood to a 62-40 win over Grayson County on Thursday in the Smokey Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Kayla Grant added 19 points in the win.
Greenwood (7-4) is back in action Tuesday at home against South Warren.
Glasgow 46, Trimble County 32
Mia Cassady scored 18 points to lead Glasgow to a 46-32 win over Trimble County on Wednesday in the Don Franklin Classic at Cumberland County.
Khloe Hale added eight points and 15 rebounds, Kaidence Byrd had eight points and Ashton Botts scored six points and tallied seven steals for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow (6-6) hosts Logan County on Monday.
Logan County 45, Warren East 36
Logan County claimed a 45-36 win over Warren East on Wednesday in the Don Franklin Classic at Cumberland County.
Reagan Lawson and Sam Carver scored 12 points each, and RaeEllen Jones had eight points for the Lady Raiders in the loss.
Warren East (3-9) is back in action Jan. 7 at Greenwood.
Logan County (13-2) visits Glasgow on Monday.
ACS 66, Lincoln County 44
Aubrie Naiser and Jayleigh Steenbergen scored 18 points each to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 66-44 win over Lincoln County on Wednesday in the South Central Bank-Halton Classic.
Jayleigh Covington tallied a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Avery Morris added eight points and Chloe Cook finished with seven points and 11 rebounds in the win.
ACS (6-7) was set to face Bardstown in the tournament championship Thursday.
Eastern 58, Edmonson County 52, OT
Eastern got past Edmonson County 58-52 in overtime Wednesday in the Kysports.tv Girls Christmas Classic at Caverna.
Paige Wolfe led the Lady Cats with 13 points, Lily Jane Vincent had a double-double with 12 points and 19 rebounds, and Hallie Cassady also tallied a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards. Emma White added seven points and 14 rebounds in the loss.
Edmonson County (4-8) is back in action Monday against McLean County in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic at Trinity (Whitesville).