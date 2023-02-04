Warren Central’s Chappelle Whitney and Bowling Green’s Meadow Tisdale were named the players of the year by the Region 4 Kentucky Basketball Coaches Association on Friday.
Whitney and Tisdale headlined the first-team selections by the KBCA. The KBCA recognizes 15 boys and 15 girls in Region 4.
Warren Central had five players named to the boys’ all-region teams. Kade Unseld joined Whitney on the first team. Omari Glover was a second-team selection, while Damarion Walkup and Izayiah Villafuerte were third-team selections.
Joining Whitney and Unseld on the first team were Warren East’s Isaiah Andrews, Bowling Green’s MJ Wardlow and Barren County’s Eli Brooks. Glover was joined on the second team by Bowling Green’s Mason Ritter, Todd County Central’s Jamison Glass, South Warren’s Brandon Rowe and Franklin-Simpson’s Jalen Briscoe.
Joining Walkup and Villafuerte on the third team was Greenwood’s Lofton Howard and Metcalfe County’s Jax Allen and Wyatt Blythe.
Warren Central’s William Unseld was named boys’ Region 4 coach of the year.
Tisdale was one of three Lady Purples to earn all-region honors. Saniyah Shelton joined Tisdale on the first team, while Tanaya Bailey was a second-team selection.
Barren County’s Abigail Varney, Greenwood’s Leia Trinh and Logan County’s Gracie Borders joined Tisdale and Shelton on the first team.
Joining Bailey on the second team was Metcalfe County’s Kassady London, Todd County Central’s Alexis Taylor, Russellville’s Lareesha Cawthorn and Monroe County’s Paisley Ford.
The third-team selections were Greenwood’s Kayla Grant, South Warren’s McLaine Hudson, Allen County-Scottsville’s Avery Morris, Franklin-Simpson’s Malyea Partinger and Clinton County’s Landree Moons.
Glasgow’s Kelsey Kirkpatrick was named the Region 4 girls’ coach of the year.