A trio of area basketball standouts have been named to the Kentucky All Stars squad for the annual series against Indiana slated for June.
The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and the Kentucky All Star Selection Committee announced the selections for this year's roster of All Stars who will face Indiana in the nation's oldest series of its kind on Friday, with Warren Central's Chappelle Whitney named to the boys' roster and Bowling Green teammates Saniyah Shelton and Meadow Tisdale named to the girls' team.
Whitney was named Most Valuable Player of the KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 after leading the Dragons to the state championship with a 64-60 over George Rogers Clark on March 18 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Also selected as the KABC Region 4 Boys' Basketball Player of the Year, the 6-foot-4 forward averaged team highs of 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for Warren Central during its 36-1 season.
Whitney remains uncommitted, but has announced numerous offers including in-state programs Kentucky Wesleyan and Kentucky Christian.
Tisdale, the KABC Region 4 Girls' Basketball Player of the Year, teamed with fellow NCAA Division 1 signee Shelton to lead the Lady Purples to their fourth consecutive regional championship. Tisdale, a Northern Kentucky signee as small forward, paced Bowling Green (24-11 overall, 15-0 in Region 4 this season) with 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds.
Shelton, a shooting guard who has signed with Eastern Kentucky, averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Lady Purples and was a KABC first-team all-region selection.
Rosters for the Kentucky All Stars also feature Mr. Basketball Reed Sheppard, a Kentucky basketball commit, and Miss Basketball Haven Ford, a Murray State commit. The teams will face off against the Indiana All Stars on June 9 at the Owensboro Sports Center and June 10 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kentucky Boys' All Stars
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel; Marcus Eaves, Madisonville-North Hopkins; Crew Gibson, Desales; Kenyon Goodin, Collins; Jeramiah Israel, Lloyd Memorial; Cyr Malonga, Evangel Christian; Jacob Meyer, Covington Holy Cross; Teagan Moore, Owen County; Reece Potter, Lexington Catholic; Gabe Sisk, Ballard; Gerard Thomas, Henderson County; Chappelle Whitney, Warren Central
Head Coach: Rod Drake, Owensboro; Assistant Coach: Jeff Morrow, Iroquois
Kentucky Girls' All Stars
Haven Ford, Rowan County; Brianna Byars, George Rogers Clark; Kylee Dennis, Sayre; Emma Filiatreau, Bethlehem; Abby Holtman, Ryle; Whitney Lind, Cooper; Love Mays, Danville; Saniyah Shelton, Bowling Green; Ayden Smiddy, Southwestern; Destiny Thomas, McCracken County; JaKayla Thompson, duPont Manual; Meadow Tisdale, Bowling Green
Head Coach: Pete Fraley, Boyd County; Assistant Coach: Kristy Orem, Pikeville