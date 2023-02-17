Above left: Bowling Green’s Meadow Tisdale tries to push past South Warren’s Grace Maxwell (second from right) to shoot a layup during the Lady Purples’ 68-34 win Jan. 6 at South Warren. Above right: Warren Central’s Chappelle Whitney shoots a jumper as Bowling Green’s Mason Ritter (right) and Braylon Banks reach to block during the Dragons’ 75-67 overtime win Feb. 3 at Warren Central.Tisdale and Whitney have been named the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches’ Region 4 Players of the Year.
Warren Central Dragons Head Coach William Unseld yells to his players during a boys’ high school basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, Ky.(Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Warren Central senior Chappelle Whitney and Bowling Green senior Meadow Tisdale have earned top honors from the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
Whitney was named the Region 4 Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year, while Tisdale claimed the Region 4 Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Warren Central’s William Unseld was named the Region 4 Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, while Cumberland County’s Kristin Anderson was chosen as the Region 4 Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
The KABC regional player and coach of the year awards are voted on by member coaches throughout the state. Region player of the years recipients are recognized as Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, with the final voting by media and coaches across the state leading up to winner’s announcement March 19 at the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort in Lexington.
Whitney shares the team lead with 16.5 points per game this season and has also pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game for the state’s No. 1-ranked team.
Unseld has guided the Dragons to a sparkling 26-1 record this season. Warren Central was set to close out the regular season Friday at home against Christian County before opening postseason play against host Greenwood in the District 14 tournament semifinals Tuesday.
Tisdale, at Northern Kentucky signee, has averaged team bests of 13 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this year. Bowling Green finished the regular season with a 19-10 record and next faces Warren Central in the District 14 tournament semifinals Monday at Greenwood.
Anderson has led the Lady Panthers to a 20-9 record this season. Cumberland County faces Russell County in the District 16 tournament semifinals Sunday at Metcalfe County.