PREP ROUNDUP Whitney, Unseld lead hot-shooting Dragons to win Daily News Jeff Nations Feb 15, 2023 Warren Central senior Chappelle Whitney and junior Kade Unseld scored 20 points apiece to lead the visiting Dragons to a 76-63 win over North Hardin in boys' basketball action Tuesday night.Whitney finished shooting 8-of-11 from the field, while Unseld was 7-of-11 shooting -- including a 6-of-9 outing on 3-point attempts.Damarion Walkup added 15 points for the state's top-ranked team. The Dragons shot a sizzling 10-of-16 (62.5%) from 3-point range and 27-of-44 (61.4%) in the win. Warren Central (25-1) has won 16 straight games and returns to action Thursday at Russellville.GirlsACS 56, Ohio County 52Avery Morris tallied 14 points to lead visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 56-62 win over Ohio County on Tuesday.Jaylee Covington tallied a double-double -- her 17th this season -- with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Jayleigh Steenbergen and Aubrie Naiser added points each for the Lady Patriots.ACS (11-12) closes out the regular season Thursday at home against Logan County. Apollo 49, Warren Central 47Host Apollo rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to turn back Warren Central 49-47 on Tuesday.Jaliyah Bailey scored 16 points to lead the Lady Dragons. Kennedee Robinson added 14 points and Aida Akhmedova had 11 points.Warren Central (4-23) hosts Grayson County on Thursday.Butler County 59, Fort Campbell 27Honored before the game for reach the 1,000-point career scoring mark, Butler County senior Jenna Phelps led the Lady Bears to a 59-27 win over visiting Fort Campbell on Tuesday.Phelps finished with a team-high 12 points.Butler County (18-9) opens postseason play Monday against Trinity (Whitesville) in the District 12 tournament semifinals at Edmonson County.