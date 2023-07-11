Nicole Whitson has seen the success of the Greenwood volleyball program first-hand.
Whitson played against the Lady Gators at Warren Central, graduating in 2011, and she watched as younger sister Zoe played for Greenwood from 2013-16.
Now Whitson will be asked to guide the program, officially announced as the new head coach on Monday. Whitson replaces Chandler Kinley, who stepped down in June after one season.
“It’s very exciting, very humbling to be the new coach at Greenwood,” Whitson said. “It’s an honor for them to trust me with this role and I’m really excited. There’s a lot of great girls and I think we are going to have a great season.
“... The love I have felt today and the support is incredible.”
Whitson brings a wealth of experience, from her playing career to giving private lessons, coaching clinics and coaching club ball with BRAVO. She said the process of being named Greenwood coach came quickly.
“It was presented to me as an idea from one of my longtime friends and one of my older coaches,” Whitson said. “The next thing I know some parents had reached out to me and I was like, ‘You know what, it’s always been a dream of mine to coach high school volleyball.’ That is what I decided to do. I thought long and hard about it. I talked to my family about it and we decided it was time.
“It’s crazy to me. It is still sinking in, but it felt really good to get in the gym today with all the girls and get to work.”
Whitson said she expects her experience in volleyball in the area will help to make the rather quick turnaround to next month’s regular-season opener smoother.
“The biggest part is getting back in the gym and getting these girls ready to compete,” Whitson said. “I think we are off to a good start. A lot of them have come to team camp and the biggest part is being in communication and letting them know the expectations – getting them in the gym and then moving forward.”
She inherits a team that finished 13-20 last year, but advanced to the Region 4 tournament – falling in the opening round to Logan County. Greenwood returns its top attack – senior Aubrey Packer, who led the Lady Gators in kills – and brings back several other key pieces from last year’s team.
Whitson said she is excited about the challenge in a very tough district.
“Today I got to sit back and really watch them,” Whitson said. “Every game we played, every time they touched the ball they continuously got better and they continued to play and not give up. It was really awesome to see that day one coming dead period.”{&end}
– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.