Greenwood junior pitcher Caden Whittle fired a two-hit shutout as the host Gators topped Cumberland County 11-0 in five innings on Thursday.
Whittle struck out nine batters in the complete-game effort to earn the victory.
Bryson Brockman was 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs, Cade Thornton went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, Paul Smith was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Rhett Dysholm tallied a 2-for-3 day.
Also for the Gators, Bryce Russell drove in two runs, and Braxton Garner and Matthew Brown tallied an RBI apiece.
South Warren 12, Clinton County 1
Austin Flynn went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and three RBIs as host South Warren notched a 12-1 win in five innings over Clinton County on Thursday.
Pierre Graves was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Coleman House was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Spartans. Dalton Taylor, Drew Wolfram and Tanner Graves each added an RBI.
Riley Saxton started and earned the win, allowing one run off one hit with five strikeouts in four innings of work.
South Warren (16-9) was set to host Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Glasgow 9, Bowling Green 5
Host Glasgow snapped Bowling Green's 17-game winning streak with a 9-5 victory on Thursday.
Cole Stephens was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIS, and Camron Hayden went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Also for the Scotties, Cole Bunch was 2-for-4, Jackson Poland and Zachary Poole drove in two runs each, and Xavier Ferreira added an RBI.
Tyler Lane started and earned the win for Glasgow (12-9), allowing five runs in six innings. He struck out two. Poland tossed a scoreless inning to earn the save.
Maddox Burr was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Purples in the loss. Dillon Maners was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Campbell Bush was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Blake Ginter added an RBI.
Glasgow was set to visit Somerset on Friday. Bowling Green (22-4) was at Henderson County on Friday.
Greenwood (15-11) next plays Saturday at Glasgow.