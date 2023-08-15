Greenwood senior Ella Whittle tallied a hat trick to lead the Lady Gators to a 10-0 girls' soccer win against host Barren County on Monday.
Whittle finished with four goals, running her season total to five goals after three games.
Caroline Drexel added a pair of goals, and Catharine Allen, Avery Buser, Landry Campbell and Kimber Jarboe each tallied a goal in the win.
Greenwood (3-0) is back in action Saturday at Oldham County.
Barren County (2-2) was slated to host District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 9, Butler County 1
Lilly Ferguson notched a hat trick with four goals to boost host Franklin-Simpson to a 9-1 win against Butler County on Monday.
Sara Norwood tallied two goals, while Kennedi Alexander notched a goal and an assist in the win. Ava Holland and Addison Nichols added a goal apiece, and Lily Tyree chipped in with an assist for the Lady Wildcats.
Goalkeeper Madison Slate finished with six saves for Franklin-Simpson (2-0), which was scheduled to host District 13 foe Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Butler County (1-1) hosts District 11 rival Grayson County on Thursday.
Boys' soccer
Butler County 4, FCA 3
Irvin Sanchez scored all four goals to finish with a hat trick to pace visiting Butler County to a 4-3 win against Foundation Christian Academy on Monday.
Noe Pablo added an assist for the Bears.
Goalkeepers Landon Beatty (20 saves) and Logan Givens combined for 22 saves for Butler County (1-1), which hosts Russellville on Thursday.
Foundation Christian Academy (1-1) is set to visit Walden on Friday.
Volleyball
Metcalfe County 2, Edmonson County 0
Host Metcalfe County picked up a 2-0 (25-20, 25-20) win against Edmonson County in the season opener for both teams Monday.
Josie Lich had three kills and a block to lead the Lady Cats in the loss. Ryann Davis tallied 16 digs, Alivia Mabrey had five assists and 10 digs, Bailey Ferguson tallied 12 digs and Brooklyn Simon finished with a team-high three aces.
Edmonson County (0-1) visits District 12 rival Butler County on Thursday.
