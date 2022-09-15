Ella Whittle provided much of the scoring punch for Greenwood's girls' soccer team in Thursday's matchup against host Bowling Green in a District 14 battle at The Pit.
Whittle entered Thursday's pivotal game with no goals scored and one assist this season, but tallied a pair of goals and added an assist for good measure to lead the Lady Gators to a 4-2 victory at Bowling Green Junior High School.
"In practice we've been working a lot on our offense, just crashing the box, knowing what it takes to put it in the back of the net," said Whittle, who tallied four goals last season. "And that was my second time playing forward -- I haven't really played there this season, but just connecting with the midfield and placing it in the back of the net. And just trusting the forwards."
Greenwood (8-3-1 overall, 3-0 District 14) locked up the top seed in the upcoming district tournament with the victory.
The Lady Gators got the scoring started in the 22nd minute when Whittle gathered up a deflected shot by teammate Kayelee Maners and pushed the ball past Lady Purples goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson.
That combo -- Maners to Whittle -- struck again in the 38th minute, again on a second-chance goal when Maners got off the initial shot set up by a cross from teammate Claire Allen. Patterson pushed that shot away, but Whittle was there once more to pounce on the loose ball in the box and push it through the net.
"In training this week, we tried some things out," Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. "She did really well up top, she was finishing well and we just kind of put faith in her to finish up top. She's usually in the middle of the field, and she did really well tonight."
Bowling Green (10-2-1, 2-1) pulled back to within a goal in the 47th minute when Zippi Willgruber finished with a goal off Allison Cleaver's corner kick.
Ten minutes later, the Lady Gators regained that breathing room with yet another assist from Maners. This time, she sent a pinpoint cross to Hannah Carter in the penalty box on a sequence started by Maners' corner kick. Carter calmly connected on a header past Patterson to stretch the lead to 3-1.
"I went up for the corner and it went back out to Kayelee, and I knew that I had to stay because I didn't see anyone else around me," Carter said. "So I was like, 'It's coming to me.' Then I put it into the back of the net. It was a surprise but I did it."
The Lady Purples kept battling, and another set piece got them back within one score with 10 minutes to go when Reese Lowery won a scramble in front of the net off another corner and pushed a shot past Greenwood goalkeeper Ellie Ramsing.
The Lady Gators responded five minutes later, as Whittle got her assist with a cross to teammate Sarah Wiles -- who connected on a shot that found the upper left corner of the net for the game's final score.
Ramsing finished with two saves and the Lady Gators held Bowling Green's dangerous offense -- which has averaged better than four goals a game -- to just the two set-piece scores.
"Throughout this season, I've felt like our defense has held us down fairly well," Lechler said. "I think we stay composed in the back, we're strong, we don't give up a lot of chances on frame. So I think our backs have been doing well all year."
Lady Purples coach Lisa Correa said she saw some positives from her team and also a few things to work on going forward.
"We've got a ways to go," Correa said. "We're going to get back to the training ground and work on a few things. There were some bright spots. There were some areas where we definitely need improvement that we'll look at. But overall, I'm super proud of their effort -- the girls gave a lot of effort tonight. It was a tough battle."
Greenwood is on the road Saturday to face Nashville's Father Ryan.
Bowling Green is back in action Monday at Elizabethtown.