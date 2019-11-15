FRANKLIN – The Franklin-Simpson football team claimed another district crown with a 56-20 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Friday at Shadetree Stadium.
Leandre Stutzman ran for 207 yards and Malik Carter racked up 131 yards rushing to help Franklin-Simpson (7-5) run past the Patriots and secure a perfect record against district opponents for the Wildcats' senior class.
“It feels good,” Stutzman said. “We’re that top dog in district. We showed it tonight. We put up 56 against them. Allen County is a good team. They kept fighting, kept fighting. We just ended up putting it away.”
Franklin coach Doug Preston said this win was especially sweet for the two-time defending 4A champions, who started 0-4 but are 7-1 since.
“Not only the tough start, but injuries and things like that,” Preston said. “We fought through it and young guys have played, but our seniors have held us together. Whether they played or not, they have been here and been committed and they’ve down a great job of leading.”
The Wildcats beat Allen County-Scottsville (5-7) 31-21 in the regular season, but Franklin was able to ride an impressive run game to a dominant win in Friday’s rematch.
Franklin-Simpson took the opening kick and marched 70 yards on six plays, the final play a 10-yard touchdown run by Carter.
ACS was able to answer, taking advantage of a muffed punt by the Wildcats with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Trace McIntrye to Jaquez McPeak that made the score 7-all with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Wildcats responded with a 13-play, 71-yard drive that took almost seven minutes. Luke Richardson capped the lengthy drive with a 1-yard keeper on fourth-and-goal, giving Franklin a 14-7 lead with nine minutes left in the half.
Franklin-Simpson added one more score before the half, an 11-yard score from Carter that stretched the advantage to 21-7. The Wildcats controlled the trenches in the first half, rushing for 225 yards.
Franklin continued to impose its will on the ground, with Omar Harrison’s 66-yard touchdown run making the score 28-7 with 4:08 left in the third.
Harrison then came up with a huge play on the defensive end, recovering a fumble on ACS’s next possession to set up Carter’s third touchdown run of the night and extend the advantage to 34-7.
“It was a battle,” Harrison said. “Whenever I saw the ball fall down, I knew I had an opportunity to get the ball and I got it.”
Allen County-Scottsville tried to get back into the game with Dillon Rookstool’s touchdown run with eight seconds left in the third, but Stutzman answered with a 66-yard touchdown run on the final play of the quarter to make the score 41-13.
The Patriots scored on the ensuing kickoff, a 99-yard return by Jax Cooper, but Stutzman struck again with a 33-yard touchdown run.
Harrison capped the scoring with a 3-yard run with 6:41 left – with Stutzman hauling in the 2-point conversion to start the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
Franklin-Simpson finished with 506 yard of offense, 492 on the ground. Harrison had 79 yards rushing, while Tedric Partinger added 65 on the ground to give the Wildcats four players with at least 65 yards rushing.
“You could see it happening over the last month,” Preston said. “Things are getting rolling. We are thinking less and things like that. We are kind of like we’ve been in the past. We are starting to click. We needed it tonight because we didn’t play all that great defensively, but you have to give credit to them, too. They played hard.”
ACS finished with 166 yards, with McPeak leading the way with 56 yards rushing.
Franklin-Simpson will travel to the winner of Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkinsville on Nov. 22. That game will be played Saturday.
ACSHS 7 0 6 7 – 20
FSHS 7 14 20 15 – 56
First quarter
FS – Malik Carter 10 run (Cole Hollingsworth kick), 8:45
ACS – Jaquez McPeak 6 pass from Trace McIntyre (Thorny Walker kick), 4:03
Second quarter
FS – Luke Richardson 1 run (Hollingsworth kick), 9:05
FS – Carter 11 run (Hollingsworth kick), 2:46
Third quarter
FS – Omar Harrison 66 run (Hollingsworth kick), 4:08
FS – Malik Carter 2 run (kick blocked), 3:10
ACS – Dillon Rookstool 1 run (kick blocked), 0:08
FS - Leandre Stutzman 62 run (Hollingsworth kick), 0:00
Fourth quarter
ACS – Jax Cooper 99 kickoff return (Walker kick), 11:43
FS – Stutzman 33 run (Hollingsworth kick), 10:04
FS – Harrison 3 run (Stutzman pass from Richardson), 6:41
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.