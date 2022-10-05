PREP BOYS' SOCCER Wildcats claim double-overtime win in District 13 championship Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Oct 5, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin-Simpson prevailed 2-1 in double overtime against Todd County Central in the District 13 Boys' Soccer Tournament championship Tuesday at Franklin-Simpson.Gabe Jones and Oscar Lopez tallied the goals for the Wildcats, with Griff Banton notching assists on both scores.Goalkeeper Connor Vincent finished with eight saves for Franklin-Simpson (15-6-1), which advances along with Todd County Central to next week's Region 4 tournament. Grayson County 3, Edmonson County 2Grayson County topped Edmonson County 3-2 in a game that ended with a penalty-kick shootout in the District 11 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Meade County.Noah Justis tallied a goal and an assist, and Hunter Hayes also had a goal for Edmonson County (4-8). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Franklin-simpson Todd County Central Grayson County Edmonson County Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you