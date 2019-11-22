MADISONVILLE – The Franklin-Simpson football team’s reign as 4A champions came to an end with a 45-31 loss at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday.
Madisonville-North Hopkins running back Jeriah Hightower ran for 317 yards and six scores as the Maroons outscored Franklin-Simpson 25-7 in the second half to end the Wildcats’ two-year run as 4A champions – and a three-year run that began with a runner-up finish in 4A.
“Anytime there is a great back with a great night there is probably a really good offensive line performance,” FS coach Doug Preston said. “I thought both went hand in hand. You have to give them credit. I thought they got after us up front really well. They have a good football team. Jeriah is a heck of a back and the quarterback is good. They’ve got 20 seniors. We’ve been there. We have good kids, but we don’t have that big senior class right now. Our kids played hard. They just ran out of gas.”
The first half was an offensive show, with both teams amassing nearly 500 yards combined.
Madisonville (11-2) scored on its opening possession, with Hightower capping a nine-play, 82-yard drive with a 2-yard run.
The Wildcats answered, with Tedric Partinger’s 7-yard run tying the score late in the first.
Hightower and Partinger traded touchdowns early in the second quarter to make the score 14-all before Franklin-Simpson (7-6) finally surged in front on a 2-yard keeper by Luke Richardson with 4:45 left in the half.
The Maroons answered, riding the legs of Hightower – who totaled 166 yards on 20 carries in the half. The final carry of the half was his third TD run of the night, but MNH missed the extra point and the Wildcats held a 21-20 lead.
Franklin-Simpson extended that advantage on the final play of the half – a 35-yard field goal from Cole Hollingsworth.
Madisonville took control in the second half, taking the lead on a 25-yard touchdown run by Hightower. The run came one play after an inadvertent whistle negated a potential fumble recovery by the Wildcats.
“It was big,” Preston said. “Getting them stopped was big. That’s why we went for it on fourth a couple of times. It was just one of those nights. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
On the next possession, Marquise Parker took a bubble screen and raced down the sideline 69 yards to give MNH a 33-24 lead.
Hightower added two more touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to make it 25 unanswered points.
Franklin-Simpson added one score in the final minute – a 27-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to Leandre Stutzsman – but was unable to get any closer.
“We found ourselves behind at halftime, but the composure of these young men – being able to come out in the second half and they score one touchdown with a minute left,” Madisonville coach Jay Burgett said. “The offense kept rolling like a freight train. Franklin-Simpson, a great team, great effort. Survive and advance is what we always say. We are very excited.”
Madisonville-North Hopkins finished with 492 yards on offense. Franklin-Simpson finished with 365 yards.
Partinger had 121 yards rushing, while Stutzsman had 77 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving.
“When we started 0-4, our main objective was to get better,” Partinger said. “We grinded every day and got better.”
While the Wildcats won’t be playing for a state title for the first time since 2015, Preston said it has been an incredible run for this program.
“The tradition here is tremendous,” Preston said. “I don’t want to upset anybody, but they might be able (to) look back and say they’ve had the greatest run ever at Franklin-Simpson. One of two anyway. They’ve have been part of some of the greatest moments in school history, for sure.”
FSHS 7 17 0 7 – 31
MNHHS 7 13 13 12 – 45
First quarter
MNH – Jeriah Hightower 2 run (Simen Lind kick), 4:54
FS – Tedric Partinger 7 run (Cole Hollingsworth kick), 2:18
Second quarter
MNH – Hightower 1 run (Lind kick), 11:37
FS – Partinger 14 run (Hollingsworth kick), 9:27
FS – Luke Richardson 2 run (Hollingsworth kick), 4:45
MNH – Hightower 1 run (kick failed), 1:27
FS – Hollingsworth 35 field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
MNH – Hightower 25 run (Lind kick), 8:48
MNH – Marquise Parker 69 pass from Hayden Reynolds (kick failed), 4:21
Fourth quarter
MNH – Hightower 6 run (pass failed), 11:11
MNH – Hightower 2 run (kick failed), 5:54
FS – Leandre Stutzsman 27 pass from Luke Richardson (Hollingsworth kick), 1:24{&end}
