SCOTTSVILLE – The mass exodus of talent that won two-straight Class 4A state championships hit Franklin-Simpson hard early in the year. Injuries on the line of scrimmage didn’t help much either.
But the Wildcats are learning from a slow start and have strung together back-to-back wins at the right time.
Franklin-Simpson got a big lead early and fought Allen County-Scottsville to a 31-21 win Friday. The Wildcats (2-4) used a 17-0 lead to hold off the Patriots (1-5) in the district opener for both teams and had five different players score.
“Everyone knows we lost strong seniors last year and it’s been tough getting back,” FSHS sophomore quarterback Luke Richardson said. “We’re back to playing Wildcat football that everybody knows. We’re just getting our confidence back and everyone is learning their roles and we’re coming off strong with two wins.”
Franklin-Simpson started the season with four losses before shutting out Russellville 42-0 last week. The Wildcats rushed for just over 200 yards between Tedric Partinger, Leandre Stutzman and a second-half barreling from Chase Gooch. That offensive line is working with three sophomores and a freshman that are now finding the right groove with a road trip to new district opponent Russell County coming up next Friday.
“I like our fight and we’ve had it all year,” Wildcats coach Doug Preston said. “We’re making less mistakes. I think we made a few more mistakes tonight than we did last week in terms of missed tackles and missed assignments.
“I really like the fact that we’re so young, fighting and improving each time we come out. When they’re doing that, we have to be pleased with them.”
Landon Witcher, Jaquez McPeak and Trace McIntyre led the Patriots on the ground with 229 combined yards. ACS, coming off a win at Warren Central, outscored Franklin-Simpson once it fell into the 17-0 hole early in the second quarter.
The Patriots were on their heels early as Franklin-Simpson converted long down-and-distance plays. ACS made a few of its own in the second half, but spent that time playing catch-up with turnovers limiting a late chance at a comeback.
ACS cut a 17-7 halftime deficit to a three-point game by marching down the field to start the third quarter and ending with a Dillon Rookstill 16-yard touchdown run. Franklin-Simpson scored on the game’s only passing touchdown with Richardson finding Andrew Ogles from 14 yards out, but the Patriots cut it to three again with 9:20 left on Witcher’s 5-yard score.
Gooch’s 26-yard touchdown run stretched the lead to 10 with 6:51 left and McIntyre was sacked on fourth down on the Patriots’ final two possessions.
“They’re going to lay it on the line and sometimes I wish we would come out like that,” ACS coach Brad Hood said. “If we do that, I think it’s a lot better game. We could’ve blown it up and they ran away with it, but we cut it up and came out in the second half and played really hard. It gave us a shot to be in the football game.
“When you play a team that’s been in the state championship game three times, that’s your goal.”
Franklin-Simpson scored on both possessions in the first quarter. The Wildcats converted a fourth-and-11 with Richardson finding Stutzman on an 18-yard completion, then Partinger scored two plays later on an 6-yard run.
Partinger helped Franklin-Simpson on its next drive by taking a short pass in the flat from Richardson and going 27 yards for another long down and distance. Richardson quickly lined his team up to run another play before time expired in the first quarter. That’s when Harrison split and outran defenders for a 60-yard touchdown run to put Franklin-Simpson up 14-0 after a quarter.
Cole Hollingsworth hit a career-long 45-yard field goal to make it a three-score game.
ACS finally caught a break after a turnover on downs and an interception on its first two drives. A fumble recovery gave the Patriots life. McPeak strung together some hard-nosed runs and broke tackles on an 11-yard run with under a minute left to cut the lead to 17-7 at halftime.
“I felt like they executed for the most part,” Preston said. “It seemed like we executed really well. Being that young, they were hard to handle but overall I thought the execution was pretty good.”
FSHS 14 3 7 7 – 31
ACSHS 0 7 7 7 – 21
First quarter
FS – Tedric Partinger 6 run (Cole Hollingsworth kick), 8:16
FS – Omar Harrison 60 run (Hollingsworth kick), 0:00
Second quarter
FS – Hollingsworth 45 kick, 5:28
ACS – Jaquez McPeak 11 run (Thorny Walker kick), 0:46
Third quarter
ACS – Dillon Rookstool 16 run (Walker kick), 10:00
FS – Andrew Ogles 14 pass from Luke Richardson (Hollingsworth kick), 1:47
Fourth quarter
ACS – Landon Witcher 5 run (Walker kick), 9:20
FS – Chase Gooch 26 run (Hollingsworth kick), 6:51{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.