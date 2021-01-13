New Edmonson County football coach Ed Smart already has plenty on his plate – there's a team to meet and evaluate, a system to begin installing, a district to learn.
Then there's one more thing – a certain tobacco stick currently residing in Leitchfield, painted Grayson County's orange and blue school colors.
Smart, introduced as the Wildcats' new head coach Wednesday, had a major hand in denying that stick to Edmonson County for many of his 16 years as Grayson County's head coach.
Now, he's officially on the other side of the more than four-decade rivalry series unofficially dubbed "The Tobacco Stick Bowl."
"It's funny, the first time I went into my office at Grayson County in 2004 and I saw this stick on the wall, and I almost threw it away because I had no idea what it was," Smart said. "I didn't know what a tobacco stick was."
Smart learned soon enough, although he admits the prized token wasn't among his highest priorities when he coached the Cougars. Smart's Grayson County teams had plenty of success – his 84 wins ranks Smart as the school's all-time winningest coach – but the Cougars usually struggled in district play as mostly a 5A program.
The annual matchup against nondistrict rival Edmonson County – first as a 3A and then a 2A program – didn't factor as much to Smart as trying to keep his team competitive against always loaded district competition.
The annual game didn't happen in this COVID-19 altered season, so the tobacco stick still rests in Leitchfield. Soon, it will be Smart's job to try and wrest it back from his successor, Grayson County coach Bryan Jones.
"That'll be odd," Smart said. "Coach Jones, who's at Grayson, I know he does a great job. He's a really good coach and I thought he did a great job this year, so it'll be a very daunting task."
Smart said his original plan after he retired was to move to Ohio, where he has family, and resume teaching and coaching there. When that didn't pan out, he nearly took a job in Nashville before deciding against that.
"I had always planned on staying in coaching," Smart said. "I wasn't burned out. When I retired, I had 29 years in, my son had graduated. I felt really good, I just wanted to go to Ohio where I thought I could still teach and coach until I was about 65."
The opportunity at Edmonson County allows Smart to take over a program he has some familiarity with and a chance to consistently compete for a district championship.
"If you look at the district right now, I feel like all five of us have very similar kids, so whichever team has the good team that year has a chance to win it," Smart said. "I think that's what nice."
The Wildcats will graduate a big senior class following this season's 4-4 campaign that included advancing to the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs under former coach Nathan Smith.
A few key contributors should return, including running back Matthew Shaw, running back/linebacker Logan Davis and wide receiver/defensive back Zander Bass. They and the rest of the Wildcats will have to adapt to Smart's option offense and odd-front defense next season.
"I know that group was kind of the big group, so I know there's a lot of gaps to fill," Smart said. "It is going to be difficult, I think that and just the change in how we'll do some things is always difficult for kids."
Smart said one of the most attractive aspects of coaching at Edmonson County is the community mentality that it is a football school with plenty of tradition to back that attitude up.
"What really kind of appealed to me was I felt like, by always playing them, they always had kids that played hard, were tough kids, were physical and those are my kind of kids," Smart said. "So going there, that to me is one of the appealing things."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.