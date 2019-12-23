FRANKLIN -- The Franklin-Simpson boys' basketball team had played tough with most everybody they've met up with so far this season -- the largest margin of victory through six games had been two points and three of the team's four losses during that stretch were by single digits -- and Monday was just as tight.
The Wildcats earned the team's best win of the season, using defense to knock off a red-hot Greenwood team 46-44.
"The whole focus the last two days has been playing defense," Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. "I'm just on them, on them, on them about playing defense, knowing who you're guarding, because those guys can shoot the ball, and just understanding how we wanted them to guard them."
The Gators (5-4) entered Franklin-Simpson gymnasium winners of four straight -- a stretch that included victories over Bowling Green and South Warren during the week. Fifty four points was the lowest total Greenwood had put up during that time.
Monday's game came down to the final play. With the Wildcats (3-4) leading by two and 12.7 seconds remaining, Greenwood coach Will McCoy called a timeout to try to draw up a play to even the score or put his team ahead.
It came in to Parker Williams, then to Cade Stinnett at the elbow. Stinnett passed it to Noah Stansbury on the opposite wing, but his shot hit the front of the rim, Franklin-Simpson's Kyjuan Stutzman tracked down a long rebound and tipped it to teammate DeMarco Chatman to close out the game.
"We were by no means going for the win. That was the secondary look," McCoy said. "We wanted to get Ben (Carroll) a slip or a roll there to the basket, but we had ran that play a couple times tonight and got the 3, so we thought with the way they were guarding Noah they would stay tight on him.
"I completely credit DeMarco Chatman on that defensively because he got in there and interfered Noah coming off the screen and didn't allow Ben to get position on him, but I'd take Noah Stansbury taking that shot 100 out of 100 times and it just didn't go down."
Chatman was the one to close out Stansbury's shot, but he didn't feel any pressure in the situation.
"(Spencer) told us it's all about heart (in the timeout)," Chatman said. "If we want to win district, win region, this is what it's going to be like. This is what it takes."
The senior was one of several Wildcats to step up without one of their starters for the final 10:34. Tedric Partinger was forced to sit for the remainder after an altercation with Greenwood's Marc Grant with 2:34 left in the third. At that point, Greenwood held a 35-33 lead thanks to a 12-2 run earlier in the quarter. The Gators ended the quarter up 37-35.
"They love Teddy. We all love Teddy. He's very emotional and sometimes he gets caught up in the game. I'm very interested in seeing what happened -- I didn't see it -- but it was a big loss for us," Spencer said. "We had some young guys step in and give us some minutes. Just an opportunity for somebody to step up is what it is."
Andreyous Miller opened the fourth with a layup to tie the game before an and-one from Ben Carroll put Greenwood back on top. Franklin-Simpson turned up its defensive pressure, forcing key turnovers and going on a 9-0 run started with a 3-pointer from Stutzman and ending on a layup from Chatman that put the Wildcats up 46-40. Chatman finished with 14 points, tied for a game high with Miller.
"We just wanted to turn up the heat, try to get them to play fast," Spencer said. "That seems to be working for us right now, and I'm just super proud of the guys for playing."
Stinnett scored four straight points and the Gators got the ball back when Kadyn Lowe missed the front end of a one-and-one with 38.4 seconds left, but Greenwood was unable to get its final shot to fall.
"I think they were the tougher ballclub and not only physically, but mentally," McCoy said. "We had the little scuffle there, and I don't think we didn't not respond, but I just think they fed off of that a little bit more and those things are going to happen."
Chatman hit a 3-pointer and followed it with a putback to give Franklin-Simpson a 12-9 lead over the Gators at the end of the first quarter. After a 3-pointer from Miller to open the second, Greenwood used an 11-0 run, capped off by an and-one from Stinnett, to go up 20-15. Stinnett finished with nine points, one shy of Carroll's team-high 10. Stansbury and Grant each had seven for the Gators.
The Wildcats finished the half on a 13-3 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from Stutzman and Miller, to take a 28-23 lead into the break.
Both teams will travel to Bowling Green for the Purples Holiday Classic starting Thursday.
GREENWOOD 9 14 14 7--44
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 12 16 7 11--46
GHS-- Carroll 10, Stinnett 9, Stansbury 7, Grant 7, Williams 4, Gadis 3, Ware 2, Haskins 2.
FSHS -- Chatman 14, Miller 14, Stutzman 6, Partinger 5, Knight 3, Hogan 2, Lowe 2.
Greenwood 44, Franklin-Simpson 30, girls
FRANKLIN -- Annee Lasley returned to the court to play basketball for her senior year after not playing since eighth grade.
"It's been hard, but it's been really fun," she said. "The team's really fun to play with and we all work really well together."
Despite the time away, the 6-foot-2 center posted a near triple-double Monday to lead Greenwood past Franklin-Simpson on the road 44-30.
"I thought our defense was great tonight. Annee Lasley was huge tonight in the paint guarding Hadley Turner -- No. 25 -- who's their leading scorer with 12 points a game," Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. " ... She was great with 10 blocks tonight and she's been great for us all year playing this year and I'm really proud of her."
Lasley finished with 14 points, 10 blocks and nine rebounds. Her defensive presence in the fourth quarter helped the Lady Gators (4-4) turn a five-point lead at the end of the third into a 14-point victory.
"(The height advantage) definitely gives me more confidence," Lasley said. "I'm kind of new at this, so definitely when I see that I'm a little taller than some of the girls, it helps me."
Up 30-25, Greenwood started the fourth on an 8-2 run to go up by double digits. In addition to Lasley's rejections, the Lady Gators forced six turnovers in the frame to create transition buckets late to pull off the 44-30 win.
Both teams started slow offensively. Greenwood held a 5-0 lead until Franklin-Simpson got on the board at the 3:40 mark in the first, and the quarter ended 5-4.
The pace picked up in the second and, then up 13-10, the Lady Gators used another 8-2 run to take a 21-12 lead before two Alera Barbee free throws made it a seven-point game at the half.
"They like to get everything in the paint, so we started off in that 2-3 zone and, to be honest, we had only practiced it one day. I thought, for only practicing it one day -- we walked through it before we got on the bus today -- but I thought for only practicing it for one day, it didn't look too bad.
"The reason I didn't stay in it is because we had to get out in transition and we didn't want to set up in a halfcourt game with them. We didn't want them to get the start they had been getting against other teams. It looked good for the most part, and that's something we're looking at because Annee, with her size, you can't get anything against her in the paint. ... We've got a weapon down there and we're trying to utilize that to the best of our abilities."
The Lady Cats didn't allow the Lady Gators' lead to get to double digits until the fourth, hanging around through three and using a 3-pointer from Evyn McCutchen at the end of the third to cut the deficit to five before scoring only five points in the fourth.
Behind Lasley's 14 points was Leia Trinh with 11 for Greenwood, which will host Cumberland County at noon on Friday and Trimble County at 5 p.m. the same day in the Lady Gator Holiday Classic.
McCutchen led Franklin-Simpson with 11 points and Barbee had 10. The Lady Cats are scheduled to face St. Francis at Caverna on Thursday in the Kysports.tv Girls Christmas Classic.
GREENWOOD 5 16 9 14--44
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 4 10 11 5--30
GHS-- Lasley 14, Trinh 11, Gordon 5, Une 5, Keener 4, Milam 3, Grant 2.
FSHS -- McCutchen 11, Barbee 10, Turner 5, Norwood 4.
