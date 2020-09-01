It’s a new era for Franklin-Simpson football.
Former player and assistant coach Max Chaney is now the head coach, looking to follow in the footsteps of former head coach Doug Preston, who guided the Wildcats to two state titles and a state runner-up finish during his eight-year tenure.
It’s led to high expectations, even as Chaney looks to reload a roster that has taken a lot of hits the last few seasons.
“We feel good about the talent we have,” Chaney said. “It’s just they are young talent and they are inexperienced. Spring ball and the summer time would have really helped to see what they could do.”
The Wildcats lose explosive playmaker Leandre Stutzman, who led the team in receiving and rushing last year, as well as Tedric Partinger, who finished with a team-high nine rushing touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Luke Richardson, who threw for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns, is back to provide experience with a slew of backs looking to fill the void from the loss of Stutzman and Partinger.
Junior Omar Harrison was third in rushing last year with 524 yards, while senior fullback Malik Carter finished with 454 yards.
Chaney said newcomer Landon Graves should provide depth along with sophomore Jesse Punzalan, who has impressed after some brief action as a freshman.
“We’ve got four or five guys that can run the ball,” Chaney said. “I’m not saying they are Tre Bass, but we’ve got four or five guys that can run the ball and we feel very comfortable running the ball.”
Chaney hopes to add more balance this year, giving Richardson a chance to showcase his arm.
“Everybody knows we are a run-heavy offense,” Chaney said. “We love to run the ball, but we’ve got some young talent and we’ve got some kids that have shown they can catch it and get open. We are going to be looking to advance in that area.”
Defensively, Chaney said he will look to simplify things to take advantage of the team’s speed and athleticism. Junior Atakis Allen will be asked to lead the way after finishing second in tackles for the Wildcats last season.
While most teams begin on Sept. 11, Franklin-Simpson will have to wait another week with the season opener Sept. 18 at Russellville. The Wildcats were originally schedule to meet Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.) on Sept. 11, but that game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and Franklin was unable to match up with anyone else to schedule another week one opponent. The Wildcats also don’t have an opponent for the final week of the regular season.
That means the experienced players will have to play a bigger part helping Chaney get this young team ready when the playoffs begin.
Richardson said he is up to the challenge and eager to continue the Wildcats' recent success.
“When I first got there my freshman year, I got to learn under a lot of great players and we had a lot of success,” Richardson said. “This year I have to start becoming a bigger leader and I need to lead them in the right ways on the field and off the field, especially with corona and all the guidelines we have to follow.”
Franklin-Simpson 2020 Football Schedule
Sept. 18 – at Russellville
Sept. 25 – Allen County-Scottsville
Oct. 2 – Russell County
Oct. 9 – Logan County
Oct. 16 – at Warren Central
Oct. 23 – at Warren East
Oct. 30 – Glasgow
