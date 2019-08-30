BROWNSVILLE – Everything went right for the Edmonson County Wildcats on Friday night. The team scored touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on defense to take down the Butler County Bears and defend their home field.
“It was just a good night for us,” Wildcats coach Nathan Smith said after the game. “It’s fun whenever it all works out just how we practiced it.”
The Bears made the first big play of the game, forcing a fumble from Wildcats quarterback Jon Smith, taking over at their own 10-yard line. However, they went three and out and punted to Edmonson County.
The Wildcats capitalized on the opportunity, scoring a touchdown on a 17-yard run by Matt Shaw to take a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Following another quick Butler County drive, Edmonson County struck again, this time on a 13-yard run by Chance Lucas.
After an attempted fourth-down conversion by the Bears was incomplete, the Wildcats took over again. This time they struck through the air, with a 47-yard touchdown from Smith to Brock Stethen on the first play of the second quarter.
The Bears finally got on the board with a 4-yard Zach Silcox run but Edmonson County didn’t let up. The Wildcats added another touchdown on a 52-yard pass from Smith to Stethen for a 28-6 lead.
A few plays later, the Wildcats defense arrived at the scoring party, with Isaiah Johnson picking off Jagger Henderson and going 52 yards for the touchdown. The half ended with Edmonson County holding a 34-12 lead.
The Wildcats didn’t let up in the second half, getting right back on the board with a 31-yard run by Lucas.
Lucas came right back the next drive with a 36-yard score to give Edmonson County a 47-12 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“I seen an open hole and I just went for it,” Lucas said of his last touchdown. “I got some room and there was a penalty (declined by the Wildcats) and I just took it.”
The Wildcats finished the game with 280 yards rushing and 125 yards passing.
“Blown assignments,” Butler County coach Brandon Embry said of what hurt the Bulldogs. “Had several kids go down to injuries, we had two out already and we had two more DBs and our depth basically got us.”
The Wildcats went back to the air at the beginning of the fourth, with Smith finding Johnson, who used his blockers to go 67 yards for the score, the last of the game, giving Edmonson County a 54-12 win.
The Wildcats, now 1-1, will take on Grayson County on the road next week. Butler County, now 0-2, will play Russellville on the road.
Butler County 0 12 0 0 – 12
Edmonson County 14 20 13 7 – 54
First Quarter
EC –Matt Shaw 17 run (Clay Walden kick), 4:28
EC – Chance Lucas 13 run (Walden kick), 0:50
Second Quarter
EC – Brock Stethen 47 pass from Jon Smith (Walden kick), 11:49
BC – Zack Silcox 4 run (conversion no good), 7:31
EC – Stethen 52 pass from Smith (conversion no good), 6:20
EC – Isaiah Johnson 52 interception return (kick good), 5:05
BC – Solomon Flener 4 pass from Jagger Henderson (conversion no good), 0:19
Third Quarter
EC – Lucas 31 run (kick good), 5:55
EC – Lucas 36 run (conversion failed), 1:00
Fourth Quarter
EC – Johnson 52 pass from Smith (Walden kick), 11:34
