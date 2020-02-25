RUSSELLVILLE – Dee Spencer has wanted his Franklin-Simpson basketball team to shoot with confidence all season.
On Tuesday in a win-or-go-home contest, the Wildcats did.
Franklin-Simpson made eight 3-pointers and put up its highest point total of the season to beat Todd County Central 83-63 in the District 13 Tournament semifinals at Russellville and earn a rematch with Logan County in the final.
"Our guys were shooting that thing with confidence. That's all it is," Spencer said. "The guys really, honestly like shooting in this gym. We just hope we can do it again on Friday."
The Wildcats' (14-14) previous season high for points scored was 78, which they posted on two occasions – in a four-point victory at South Warren on Feb. 13 and at home in a 29-point victory over Russellville on Feb. 7. Franklin-Simpson had put up 55 and 63 points against Todd County Central (6-22) in the regular-season meetings.
On Tuesday, everything was clicking.
Franklin-Simpson used a 7-0 run, started by a 3-pointer from Dawson Knight and capped by a putback dunk from DeMarco Chatman, to take a 12-6 lead with 2:42 to play in the period. The Wildcats built their lead to as many as nine in the quarter after Kyjuan Stutzman hit the first of his four 3-pointers and Andreyous Miller made a floater. A baseline jumper from Austin Rager ended the frame 19-12.
"Just moving the ball. We've got to get it inside and out to shoot 3s," Chatman said. "We don't want to just come down and pull a 3 – get it inside and out, get good ball movement, get layups and get good shots."
Stutzman finished with 24 points to lead Franklin-Simpson. Miller had 14 points, Chatman had 11 and Tedric Partinger had 10.
Chatman accumulated seven of his points in the Wildcats' 19-point second quarter. Franklin-Simpson outscored the Rebels by four in the frame to take a 38-27 lead into halftime.
Then, after a brief halftime pep talk – the Wildcats were back on the floor before the clock rolled under 6:00 – Stutzman caught fire.
"Coach, at halftime, just told us, 'Don't give up, play hard,' " Stutzman said. "We just played hard."
The junior guard opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer and added two more in a 14-2 run. Miller also connected on a shot from long range to help Franklin-Simpson build a 52-29 lead.
"I just got the ball and started shooting it and after that I was hitting. I was just like, 'Alright, I'm on to something,' " Stutzman said. "I just started stroking it, so I just kept shooting it."
Franklin-Simpson cruised to victory from there, finishing the third with 24 points and a 62-39 lead and mixed younger players off the bench into their rotation to close out the 20-point victory.
Deonte Toliver led Todd County Central with 24 points and Amari Andrews added 10.
The result sets up a rematch with Logan County in the District 13 championship game, which is scheduled to be played Friday at 7 p.m. at Russellville. The Cougars beat Russellville 71-21 on Monday and beat the Wildcats by a point in last year's final. Logan County won both regular-season meetings this year.
"It's going to take a special effort," Spencer said. "Everybody has got to be keyed in on what we're doing. Just the main thing is rebound and compete."
TCCHS 12 15 12 24 – 63
FSHS 19 19 24 21 – 83
TCCHS – Toliver 24, Andrews 10, Morrow 9, Reding 7, A. Rager 6, Moore 4, Burgess 3.
FSHS – Stutzman 24, Miller 14, Chatman 11, Partinger 10, Knight 7, Lacouture 4, Richardson 4, Vincent 3, Hogan 2, Briscoe 2, Banton 2.
Girls
Russellville 44, Franklin-Simpson 35
A 9-0 first-quarter run pushed Russellville ahead of Franklin-Simpson for good in a 44-35 victory in the District 13 Tournament semifinals Tuesday.
Kate Norwood, who finished with a game-high 21 points, opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, but the Lady Cats (11-18) struggled offensively from there for the remainder of the half.
Russellville (19-10) pulled ahead on two free throws from Macaria Hines and two from Anastasia Dowlen, before Hines connected on a 3-pointer and Dowlen made a short jumper to put the Lady Panthers ahead 9-3.
Evyn McCutchen ended the run with a 3-pointer, but Franklin-Simpson didn't record another field goal for the remainder of the half. Russellville took an 11-7 lead into the second quarter and held the Lady Cats to just three made free throws in the second to lead 18-10 going into the break.
Russellville got five points from Amiyah Collier and four each from Chloe Whitescarver and Brinley Mason in the third, where it outscored Franklin-Simpson 16-7 to build a 34-17 lead by the end of the period.
The Lady Panthers scored the first six points of the fourth to push the lead to 23 before a furious comeback attempt from Norwood and the Lady Cats. The junior guard made four 3-pointers in a 14-2 run to get Franklin-Simpson within 11 before a timeout from Russellville coach Cameron Jackson with 2:01 to play.
Franklin-Simpson extended the run to 18-3 with a Conleigh Wilson layup with 1:10 left that got the Lady Cats within single digits at 43-35, but two free throws from Hines closed out Russellville's 44-35 victory.
Dowlen led Russellville with 11 points, Whitescarver had 10, Collier had nine and Hines had eight.
The Lady Panthers advance to Thursday's 7 p.m. District 13 championship game, where they will face Logan County for the second straight year. The Lady Cougars beat Todd County Central 65-39 on Monday and claimed last year's championship with a 57-29 victory over the Lady Panthers. Logan County won both regular-season meetings.
FSHS 7 3 7 18 – 35
RHS 11 7 16 10 – 44
FSHS – Norwood 21, McCutchen 6, Barbee 4, Wilson 2, Hopson 2.
RHS – Dowlen 11, Whitescarver 10, Collier 9, Hines 8, Mason 6.
