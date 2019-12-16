Faced with another win slipping away in the final minutes during Monday’s Kentucky 2A championship, Section 2 Tournament game against Warren East, the Franklin-Simpson boys’ basketball team needed to find a spark.
Senior guard Tedric Partinger rose to the challenge, sparking an 11-2 run over the final 3:57 that saw Franklin-Simpson rally for a 64-62 win over the Raiders at Warren East High School.
“That’s what we talked about after the game,” Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. “We didn’t panic when things weren’t going our way. We stayed the course. Tedric is our dog. He’s our guy to keep things going and we are super proud of him.”
Partinger, who scored five of his nine points during the run, said he just wanted to do his part to step up.
“I love the defensive end,” Partinger said. “Coach told us we needed a stop, so I got a stop. When I get one steal, they keep on coming.”
The Wildcats (2-3) came out hot, shooting 71 percent in the first quarter and building a 25-15 advantage.
Warren East (0-5) started to chip away, cutting the deficit to five by halftime and taking a 41-40 lead on a bucket by Devaughn Williams midway through the third.
Franklin answered with a 3 from Isaac Marshall to regain the advantage and pushed the margin to four before Warren East used a 10-1 run to take a 51-46 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders’ lead grew to 60-53 after a bucket from Isaiah Andrews with 3:57 remaining before the Wildcats turned up the defensive pressure to mount a comeback.
DeMarco Chatman’s three-point play started the rally and Partinger scored five straight to give Franklin a 61-60 lead with 1:26 left. Warren East went back in front on a layup by Logan Sanders, but KyJuan Stutzman’s three-point play off a steal with 37 seconds left gave the Wildcats the lead back for good.
The Raiders had two chances late. Andrews missed a potential go-ahead 3 with 10 seconds left and the Raiders got the ball back after Franklin missed two free throws with three seconds remaining, but turned it over before getting off a shot.
“Their experience showed late,” Warren East coach Brandon Combs said. “They didn’t get rattled when they went down three possessions. I thought our inexperience showed at times, but are we making progress? Yeah, I think so. I think those young guys are making a ton of progress going forward.
“Overall we did some good things tonight.”
Chatman led the Wildcats with 18 points, while Stutzman and Andreyous Miller added 13 points each.
“After the last two losses, this is huge,” Spencer said. “We’ve kind of been in the same predicament the last two games – we’ve been winning at the end and we gave it away. It was huge to finally come through, step up and get the win.”
Ryan Carter and Kaleb Matlock led Warren East with 12 points each. Braden Wardlow added 11 points and Tatum Simmons finished with 10 points.
Warren East will host Allen County-Scottsville at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, while Franklin-Simpson hosts Warren Central at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
FSHS 25 10 11 18 – 64
WEHS 15 15 17 15 – 62
FS – Chatman 18, Miller 13, Stutzman 13, Partinger 9, Hogan 3, Knight 3, Marshall 3, Lacouture 2.
WE – Matlock 12, Carter 12, Wardlow 11, Simmons 10, Williams 9, Andrews 5, Sanders 2, Wheeler 1.
Warren East 54, Franklin-Simpson 25, girls
The Lady Raiders used a strong defensive effort to bounce back from a loss to South Warren and advance in the 2A sectional.
Warren East (4-1) forced 27 turnovers and held Franklin-Simpson (2-3) to nine field goals.
The Lady Raiders never trailed, building a 25-12 halftime advantage and cruising from there.
“It was good to get a win in the first game of this tournament,” Warren East coach Jennifer Neville said. “We try to (feed) off our defense and we did a really good job of creating turnovers, which creates offense for it.
“They all pitched in and did a really good job.”
Lucy Patterson led Warren East with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Tanaya Bailey had 11 points and 10 steals.
“It felt nice because losing to South Warren after we had that big lead, it hurt everybody,” Patterson said. “We knew we had this tournament coming up and we knew we needed a big start to let everybody know we’re coming hard in this tournament.”
Hadley Turner had 10 points to lead the Lady Cats.
Warren East will host Allen County-Scottsville at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Franklin-Simpson hosts Warren Central at 6 p.m. on Friday.
FSHS 7 5 4 9 – 25
WEHS 11 14 11 18 – 54
FS – Turner 10, Norwood 4, McCutchen 4, Partinger 3, Wilson 2, Johnson 1, Barbee 1.
WE – Patterson 16, Bailey 11, Sparks 8, Downey 5, Hymer 5, Price 5, Forrester 4.{&end}
