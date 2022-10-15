Franklin-Simpson football coach Max Chaney made one major adjustment at halftime of Friday night's road game against Class 4A, District 2 rival Warren Central.
It wasn't blocking schemes or defensive alignment changes that Chaney and his staff focused on, though -- this adjustment was more of the attitudinal variety.
Whatever the exact message was, the Wildcats received it loud and clear as they opened the second half with a touchdown drive and outscored the host Dragons by three touchdowns over the final two quarters to claim a 35-20 victory.
"We had a little come-together meeting at halftime," Chaney said. "We didn't start exactly how we wanted to start. We started pretty flat, pretty dead which is something we had warned them against all week long. (Warren Central) coach (Mark) Nelson has done a great with this group. They are very athletic, they're way better than they have been in the past.
"... We had a really good halftime talk and I think we came together as a team and as individuals, and I thought we had a really good second half."
Trailing 20-14 at halftime, Franklin-Simpson (6-2 overall, 3-0 district) snatched back the momentum to open the second half with a five-play, 75-yard scoring march featuring runs of 25 yards by Isaac Callis and 25 yards by Blake McPherson before Gavin Dickerson finished it off with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Warren Central (3-5, 2-2) appeared ready to respond on the ensuing possession, driving from its own 18 down to the Franklin 21-yard line before the Wildcats' Hunter Jones tipped a pass by Central quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime that Mathias Dickerson picked off at the 11.
Another interception by Jones set up the Wildcats' go-ahead touchdown. A 49-yard pass play from Brady Delk to Daniel Klingman out of the wildcat formation provided a chunk of the yardage on the five-play, 58-yard drive that ended with Layne Alford's 6-yard touchdown run. Alford also caught the two-point conversion pass from quarterback Mathias Dickerson to put Franklin up 28-20 with 11:56 to play.
Layne Alford added a 22-yard touchdown run late to cap the scoring.
The Dragons got off to a rough start, turning the ball over on the game's opening possession on a fumbled lateral that the Wildcats recovered at the Dragons' 20. Gavin Dickerson cashed that in with a 7-yard touchdown run to give his team the early touchdown lead.
The Dragons struck back fast, as Kayumba Jean Aime connected with his brother, Kangakole Jean Aime, on a 57-yard touchdown strike just three plays later. Deanglo Patterson hauled in a successful conversion pass from Kayumba Jean Aime to give Central an 8-7 lead with 8:20 left in the first quarter.
After forcing the Wildcats to turn the ball over on downs on their ensuing possession, the Dragons pushed their lead to 14-7 on Patterson's 7-yard touchdown run.
The Wildcats pulled even at 14-all with a 3-yard touchdown run by Gavin Dickerson, but the Dragons hit on another big play on their next possession when Kayumba Jean Aime successfully deal with a fourth-and-18 with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Omari Glover with 5:16 left in the first half.
That proved the high point for Central, which went scoreless the rest of the game.
"That was my conversation with them just now was the difference in the first half and the second half," Nelson said. "They seemed like they were more motivated than us. We didn't make tackles, we didn't play defense -- they just ran through us on that first drive. They just ran it down the field no problem at all and they tied the game up.
"Then after that we kind of settled down and we were moving the ball, but we didn't make good decisions today. The first half, I didn't make some good decisions on the plays I called."
Kayumba Jean Aime, who was slowed by a leg injury, completed his first five passes and finished 9-of-16 for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Kangakole Jean Aime had three catches for 92 yards and a score, and Patterson finished with five catches for 43 yards.
Alford led the Wildcats with 80 rushing yards. Blake McPherson added 61 rushing yards, Gavin Dickerson had 52 rushing yards and three scores. Klingman finished with three catches for 74 yards.
Franklin-Simpson visits Warren East on Thursday in a game that will decide the top seed in the district. Warren Central visits Marshall County on Friday.
FSHS 7 7 6 15 -- 35
WCHS 14 6 0 0 -- 20
First quarter
FS -- Gavin Dickerson 9 run (Atakis Allen kick), 9:23
WC -- Kangakole Jean Aime 57 pass from Kayumba Jean Aime (Deanglo Patterson pass from Kayumba Jean Aime), 8:20
WC -- Patterson 7 run (run failed), 0:00
Second quarter
FS -- Dickerson 3 run (Allen kick), 8:05
WC -- Omari Glover 25 pass from Kayumba Jean Aime (pass failed), 5:16
Third quarter
FS -- Dickerson 3 run (kick failed), 9:54
Fourth quarter
FS -- Layne Alford 6 run (Alford pass from Mathias Dickerson), 11:56
FS -- Alford 22 run (Allen kick), 1:10