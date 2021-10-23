FRANKLIN – The Warren East football team entered Friday’s game at Franklin-Simpson looking to lock up the top seed in Class 4A, District 2.
After Franklin-Simpson’s 41-14 win over the Raiders, it is the Wildcats that are now in the driver’s seat for the top seed. Franklin-Simpson (4-5 overall, 3-1 Class 4A, District 2) ran for 488 yards to stun the Raiders and create a three-way tie atop the district standings with the Wildcats, Warren East and Allen County-Scottsville.
Franklin-Simpson, which has won three straight, currently owns the tiebreaker based on an RPI of .50913. Warren East (5-4, 3-1) is second with an RPI of .50361, while ACS has an RPI of .49439. Final seedings will be determined following next week’s final regular-season games.
“You want to be playing your best ball when it comes down to district and the playoffs,” Franklin-Simpson coach Max Chaney said. “We were really upset with the letdown at Allen County (last month). We didn’t play our best ball there, but we came out against Russell County and Warren Central and played really well.
“We probably did play our best ball tonight – especially defensively. I thought they did a great job against a team that has got some speed and can throw the ball. We played a lot better.”
Franklin-Simpson continued its dominance against the Raiders, improving to 19-1 all-time at home against Warren East and running its win streak to nine straight in the series.
The Wildcats' first drive ended in an interception, but on the next drive Franklin-Simpson’s offense got rolling. FSHS marched 86 yards on 17 plays, scoring on a 10-yard keeper by quarterback Luke Richardson early in the second quarter.
“That’s the epitome of our club,” Chaney said. “We are going to try to grind it out. We want to keep the ball as much as we can on offense. I think every offense does. That’s what we want to do. I was really proud of the guys. They played hard.”
Warren East’s offense struggled out of the gate – unable to get a first down until the final play of the first half. The Raiders went three-and-out the first three drives, allowing Franklin-Simpson to wear down the Warren East defense.
Richardson connected with Landon Graves on a 35-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-0 midway through the second quarter and Omar Harrison sprinted 33 yards to the end zone to extend the lead to 21-0 with 1:05 left in the first half.
Franklin-Simpson ran for 257 yards in the first half.
“It started off with our line,” Harrison said. “Our line kept pushing. They kept doing what they needed to do. We focused on that. Then it came down to our running. Once we started pushing and going, we got our momentum.”
Harrison struck again early in the third quarter with a 43-yard touchdown run that made it a four-touchdown game. The Wildcats' lead grew to 34-0 after a touchdown run by Jayden Wells late in the third quarter.
Warren East finally got on the board with a 61-yard touchdown run from Tray Price, but Harrison answered with his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter to make the score 41-7.
Price added a receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders were unable to get any closer.
“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “I think Franklin was kind of laying in the weeds for us and (we) came down here feeling good about our win last week. They got us on our heels early and we never recovered.
“I think we ran 10 plays in the first half and they probably had 35 or 40. We can’t play like that. We’ve got to help our defense out.”
Harrison finished with 185 yards rushing. The Wildcats had six players rush for at least 34 yards.
Warren East finished with 150 total yards.
Both teams head into the final week with tough tests in the quest to try and claim the top seed based on the highest RPI. Franklin-Simpson will close the regular season at Glasgow at 7 p.m. Friday, while Warren East plays at Daviess County at 7 p.m. Friday. Glasgow is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Class 3A poll. Daviess County is tied for sixth in the latest AP Class 6A poll.
Allen County-Scottsville hosts Barren County.
“It is going to come down to the wire and who knows how it will work out,” Griffith said. “I believe our kids will get back to work and rebound from this and try to get going for the playoffs here in a couple of weeks.”
WEHS 0 0 7 7 – 14
FSHS 0 21 13 7 – 41
Second quarter
FS - Luke Richardson 10 run (Isaac Callis kick), 10:46
FS - Landon Graves 35 pass from Richardson (Callis kick), 5:31
FS - Omar Harrison 33 run (Callis kick), 1:05
Third quarter
FS - Harrison 43 run (Callis kick), 10:15
FS - Jayden Wells 1 run (run failed), 2:05
WE - Tray Price 61 run (Javier Leyva kick), 1:52
Fourth quarter
FS - Harrison 15 run (Callis kick), 8:55
WE - Price 11 pass from Dane Parsley (Leyva kick), 6:57