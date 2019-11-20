BROWNSVILLE -- There's a certain move Brock Stethen makes on the football field that Edmonson County coach Nathan Smith can't quite describe.
There's a hop involved, Smith is certain of that much.
"We teach swim moves, we teach rip moves -- he don't do any of that," Smith said of Stethen, a senior. "He just hops around and goes around and makes tackles."
That he does -- Stethen's 147 tackles this season leads the area by a wide margin, and he's already shattered the previous single-season record of 110 stops previously held by Brett Brannon.
So Stethen's technique is different, but it works. Enough so, that perhaps next season a new crop of Wildcats might be testing out their own hopping moves on the field.
"Pretty much every play he's around the ball," Smith said. "He uses some kind of move that I've never taught before, where he hops around whenever somebody's coming to block him. And he gets around them and he goes and makes plays. I joked with him and told him he can come back next year and teach everybody else that move."
That sounds like a solid strategy, but there's a hitch -- this whole idea of a special "move" was news to Stethen, so it could be difficult to teach something he's wasn't even aware was happening on the field.
"Honestly, I didn't even know that I had a move," Stethen said. "I guess I just do whatever I feel I need to do to get around somebody to go make the tackle."
Stethen will get a chance to put that move to good use at least one more time when the Wildcats hit the road for a long bus ride to Mayfield for a Class 2A state playoff third-round matchup.
It promises to be a stiff test against a perennial state power -- Mayfield ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press Class 2A state poll and the Cardinals are coming off an appearance in last year's state championship game.
Moving -- in another sense -- is a condition Stethen has proven quite adept at mastering the past two seasons at Edmonson County. Now ensconced as an inside linebacker -- strong side, specifically -- Stethen started the year at strong safety after playing free safety and outside linebacker as a junior.
"We figured out pretty quick that we needed him at linebacker," Smith said. "And he did a good job for us, came in and made a ton of tackles right away."
At just 5-11 and generously listed at 160 pounds, Stethen knew he was undersized to play in the middle. But the coaches believed his speed -- he runs a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash -- might help Stethen slip past those downfield blocks and get to the ball. Stethen credits his speed and agility with making the move to linebacker work, but Smith thinks there's more to it.
"Wanting to make the tackle, that's what it is," Smith said. "Defense is about wanting it more than the other person. Most of our season, he's wanted it more than anyone else."
The Wildcats, who moved down from Class 3A to a new district in Class 2A this season, struggled under the weight of injuries in the early part of the season. Starting center Dalton Doyle went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in Game 2, and suddenly Edmonson County's shotgun offense couldn't get the ball snapped with any consistency.
After starting the season 1-5, the Wildcats settled into a groove by shifting to more under center formations and mixing in some wing-T running plays, freeing up the team's solid running backs while also setting up the occasional big pass play.
Stethen, who doesn't like offense nearly as much as playing linebacker, has been that big-play threat for Wildcats' quarterback Jon Smith. Stethen's 26 catches for 446 yards and a whopping eight touchdown receptions leads the team.
"We don't really throw the ball a ton, but he's got eight (touchdown catches). That's a pretty big deal on our team, and most of those have come on pretty big plays. He's made some really, really impressive catches for us."
Stethen has been rock-solid on the defensive side, mixing in the occasional big play -- three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three quarterback sacks -- and is always around the ball.
"I guess they just saw how I was moving to the ball well and just wanted to move me inside, so after the scrimmage they moved me to the inside linebacker position and it's really worked out well for me," Stethen said. "Breaking that record means a lot to me.
"It's a lot of hard work, and the guys that came before me I'll give a shout out -- Zack Farmer and Brett Brannon -- really worked hard at it. They gave it their all and just being able to hold that record means a lot. I think it just shows how hard we work here."
Edmonson County (6-6) has its work cut out for it against Mayfield (11-1).
"Everybody knows Mayfield," Smith said. "They've got all kinds of tradition and things like that. They do some stuff that I think plays into our skill-set just a little bit. Our boys are going into it, you know we're not going to be scared. We're just going to come out and play our kind of football."
Smith knows that Stethen -- who also led the team in tackles last season with 76 -- will be right there in the middle of things for the Wildcats.
"He's at 147 tackles right now, and probably 147 pounds so it's pretty impressive," Smith said.
