Franklin-Simpson's Justin Jones backed starting pitcher Dalton Fiveash with a pair of runs batted in as the host Wildcats topped District 13 rival Logan County 3-1 in baseball action Tuesday.
Jones finished the day 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Luke Richardson added an RBI in the win.
Fiveash tossed a complete game to earn the win, allowing one earned run off five hits while striking out 10 batters.
Franklin-Simpson (13-10 overall, 2-1 District 13) was set to visit South Warren on Wednesday.
Harper Butler was 2-for-3 with a double and Brady Hinton tallied an RBI for Logan County in the loss. Cougars starting pitcher Chance Sweeney took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) off two hits and four walks while striking out four.
Logan County (10-9, 1-2) plays Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
South Warren 4, Muhlenberg County 1
Trevor McNaughton went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to pace host South Warren to a 4-1 win over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Dalton Sisson was 2-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs, and Riley Saxton also added a triple for the Spartans.
Nate Moore earned the win, allowing an unearned run in three innings. He struck out one. Jackson Joiner also fired four scoreless innings in the win, striking out four.
South Warren (9-10) was set to host Franklin-Simpson on Wednesday.
Edmonson County 21, Grayson County 17
Gavyn Minyard homered and drove in five runs to help host Edmonson County claim a wild 21-17 win over District 12 rival Grayson County on Tuesday.
Hunter Wilson was 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs, Andrew Talley went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Clay Clemmons and Jace McCombs drove in two runs each, and Cole Saling, John Michael Meredith, Ty Brantley and Cam Lich tallied an RBI apiece in the win.
Talley earned the win in relief, allowing five runs (three earned) while fanning four in four innings.
Edmonson County (10-8, 4-2) hosts Fort Knox on Thursday.
ACS 20, Monroe County 4
Colton Costello and Landon Spears notched three hits apiece to lead visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 20-4 win in six innings against District 15 rival Monroe County on Tuesday.
Costello was 3-for-5 with a double, while Spears was 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs. Kalen Coleman was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Thorny Walker went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Eli Stamper was 2-for-5 with an RBI, Eric Bray went 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI, and Brayden Calvert also went 2-for-6. Also for ACS, Cole Meador tallied three RBIs, Payton Cope drove in two runs and Seth Lutterman had an RBI.
Spears pitched a complete game for the win, allowing four runs while striking out 10 in six innings.
ACS (8-13, 2-2) faces Logan County on Thursday.
Barren County 5, Glasgow 0
Barren County's Blake Cook fired a five-hit shutout to lead the Trojans to a 5-0 road win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Cook worked all seven innings for the complete-game victory, striking out eight.
Braxton Jenkins was 2-for-3, Cash Moore went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Taye Pointer was 2-for-4 with two doubles, Jameson Buie was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Preston Jenkins was 2-for-4 with a double. Cody Moore added an RBI for the Trojans.
Hunter Scott was 2-for-3 to lead the Scotties.
Barren County (9-12, 4-0) visits South Warren on Friday.
Glasgow (12-10, 3-2) was set to host Cumberland County on Wednesday.
Butler County 7, Trinity (Whitesville) 1
Butler County's Clay Vincent fired a complete game to lead the visiting Bears to a 7-1 win over District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Tuesday.
Vincent finished by allowing an unearned run off four hits and a walk while striking out three to earn the win.
Layton Phelps was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Jordan McCrady went 2-for-3, Kolton Hudson tallied a double and an RBI, and Garrett Phelps and Vincent chipped in with an RBI each.
Butler County (9-10, 4-0) visits Caverna on May 5.