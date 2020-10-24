The Franklin-Simpson football team won the battle of the trenches, holding on for a 35-28 win at Warren East on Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson (2-3 overall, 2-2 Class 4A, District 2) racked up 343 yards, 264 on the ground, to control the clock and make it back-to-back wins after an 0-3 start.
“That’s what we want to do,” Franklin-Simpson coach Max Chaney said. “We want to control the ball. We want to keep the ball. The line has been working really hard. Any time you have a game like last week and a game like this week and the line shows up, you play well. We have some things we have to work on, but I was proud of them.”
The Wildcats jumped out a 14-0 lead, scoring on the first two possessions. A Kyjuan Stutzman kickoff return to the Warren East 30-yard line set up Malik Carter’s touchdown run on the first possession and Franklin used an 11-play, 89-yard drive on the next possession – capped by a Luke Richardson 4-yard keeper – to go up two touchdowns after one quarter.
Warren East (2-4, 1-3) answered with a pair of Tray Price touchdowns. Price scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Ford on a 10-play, 65-yard drive to get the Raiders on the board and added an 81-yard touchdown run on the first play of the next possession to tie the score 14-all with 4:48 left in the half.
Franklin-Simpson regained the momentum right before half, with Richardson connecting with Stutzman for a 39-yard touchdown pass on fourth down.
“That was actually a great adjustment by Kyjuan and the quarterback,” Chaney said. “We had a little different route combination called. He saw what was happening and they broke it off. That was a great adjustment by them.”
After forcing a three-and-out on Warren East to open the second half, Franklin went on a time-consuming 17-play, 86-yard drive that stretched into the opening play of the fourth quarter – with Richardson’s keeper making the score 28-14.
Warren East cut the deficit to 28-21 after a KJ Alexander touchdown run with 6:53 left, but the Wildcats responded with another 10-play drive – with Richardson capping the drive with his third TD run of the day with 1:16 remaining.
“It was amazing,” Richardson said. “We are back to our old self. The line dominated the whole game. Our backs just made plays running in the trenches right behind them, and then the pass plays opened up. It just worked for us all night.”
Warren East had a quick answer, scoring a touchdown with 26 seconds remaining, but the Wildcats recovered the onside kick to secure the win.
Brandon Andrews paced the Franklin rushing attack with 95 yards. The Wildcats averaged nearly five yards a carry, going 8-for-11 on third downs and 2-for-2 on fourth downs.
“That was the story of the game – we couldn’t get them off the field when we needed to on third down,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “Give their quarterback credit, he got a lot of those on third-and-4s, third-and-5s on simple quarterback sneaks. We just couldn’t get him on the ground.
“They are a young team. We are a young team. It’s a 35-28 game. I just think they are a little more physical than us right now and a little bigger than us.”
Ford threw for 136 yards, with Price totaling 95 yards receiving and 81 yards rushing.
Both teams are scheduled to play at home on Friday. Warren East will host Daviess County, while Franklin-Simpson will host Glasgow.
FSHS 14 7 0 14 – 35
WEHS 0 14 0 14 – 28
First quarter
FS - Malik Carter 8 run (Isaac Callis kick), 9:09
FS - Luke Richardson 4 run (Callis kick), 0:51
Second quarter
WE - Tray Price 13 pass from Nolan Ford (Kobe Kawaii kick), 9:34
WE - Price 81 run (Kawaii kick), 4:48
FS -Kyjuan Stutzman 39 pass from Richardson (Callis kick), 0:48
Fourth quarter
FS - Richardson 6 run (Callis kick), 11:54
WE - KJ Alexander 1 run (Kawaii kick), 6:53
FS - Richardson 1 run (Callis kick), 1:16
WE - Price 5 pass from Richardson (Kawaii kick), 0:26
