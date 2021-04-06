Allen County-Scottsville senior Daisy Wilkerson homered and doubled twice as a part of a 3-for-3 day to lead ACS to a 14-0 softball win in five innings over Grayson County in the Lady Patriot Classic on Monday at Lincoln County.
Wilkerson scored three runs and drove in a pair in the win. Taylor Gregory was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Bailey Ausbrooks went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, Hadley Borders was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Jae McReynolds also went 2-for-3 for the Lady Patriots in the win.
Also for ACS, Haiden Brown and Addison Ausbrooks drove in two runs each, while Dani Eaton and Jorja Tuttle each tallied an RBI.
Gregory started and earned the win with three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out three. Ausbrooks tossed two perfect innings in relief, striking out four.
ACS (3-2) was set to face Marshall County and North Hardin in the Lady Patriot Classic on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 7, Trinity (Whitesville) 6
Edmonson County's Alexa Henderson homered and drove in three runs to lead the host Lady Cats to a 7-6 win over District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Monday.
Henderson was 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs. Callie Webb was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Kaylee Ann Sanders added a 2-for-4 effort with a double and an RBI in the win. Abbie Slaughter also chipped in with an RBI for the Lady Cats.
Henderson fired a complete game to earn the win, allowing six runs (five earned) while out six.
Edmonson County (3-1 overall, 2-0 District 12) is back in action Thursday at Allen County-Scottsville.
Baseball
Muhlenberg County 14, Logan County 4
Visiting Muhlenberg County claimed a 14-4 win in five innings over Logan County on Monday.
Zach Yates was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to pace the Cougars in the loss. Macon Barrow added a 2-for-3 day with a double and an RBI, and Blake Wood was also 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Logan County (1-4)
The Cougars next face Marion County on Saturday at Allen County-Scottsville.
Danville 13, Glasgow 0
Host Danville topped Glasgow 13-0 in five innings on Monday.
Camron Hayden and Tyler Lane had the only two hits for the Scotties.
Glasgow (3-1) is back in action April 12 at Elizabethtown.