Cariann Williams tallied a double-double and hit the go-ahead free throw with less than a minute left to lead host Edmonson County to a 38-37 girls’ basketball victory over Metcalfe County in the Rafferty’s/Double Dogs Caveland Classic on Thursday.
Williams tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Callie Webb added eight points and six rebounds for the Lady Cats.
Aubrie Compton finished with nine points and Aubrey Jolly had eight points to pace Metcalfe County (6-2).
Edmonson County (7-2) is back in action Dec. 28 against Danville Christian in the Banker’s Hardwood Classic hosted by Russell County.
DuPont Manual 54, Bowling Green 47
Bowling Green fell short in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament championship, dropping a 54-47 decision to DuPont Manual at Bullitt East.
Tanaya Bailey finished with 18 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the championship. Meadow Tisdale added 13 points for the Lady Purples.
Bowling Green (8-2) next plays against McCracken County on Dec. 28.
Butler County 49, Western Hills 36
Jenna Phelps scored 17 points to pace Butler County to a 49-36 win against Western Hills in the Don Franklin Chevy Christmas Classic on Thursday at Thomas Nelson High School.
Ann Marie Skaggs added nine points for the Lady Bears, who won their fifth straight game.
Butler County (6-1) is next set to face Glasgow in the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic on Dec. 28 at Clinton County.
Glasgow 47, Davidson 44
Mia Cassady scored 21 points to boost Glasgow to a 47-44 victory over Davidson Academy (Tenn.) in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Thursday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Kayla Kirkpatrick added eight points for the Lady Scotties in the win.
Glasgow (7-2) next faces Butler County in the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic on Dec. 28 at Clinton County.
Barren County 55, Station Camp 40
Abigail Varney scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to spark Barren County to a 55-40 win over Station Camp (Tenn.) in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Thursday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Macy Lockhart chipped in with 16 points and five rebounds for the Trojanettes.
Barren County (9-1) faces Calloway County on Dec. 27 in the Lady Invitational of the South at Allen County-Scottsville.
ACS 64, TCC 55
Avery Morris scored a career-high 30 points to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 64-55 win against Todd County Central on Thursday.
Aubrie Naiser added 16 points, Jaylee Covington grabbed 11 rebounds and Jayleigh Steenbergen pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lady Patriots (3-4) in the win.
Livingston Central 47, Warren Central 27
Livingston Academy (Tenn.) picked up a 47-27 win against Warren Central in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Thursday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Kennedee Robinson tallied nine points and five rebounds, and Aida Akhmedova added seven points for the Lady Dragons in the loss.
Warren Central (3-10) is back in action Dec. 27 when it hosts Caverna in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Classic.
Boys
Taylor County 57, Edmonson County 52
Taylor County picked up a 57-52 win over host Edmonson County in the Rafferty’s Caveland Classic on Thursday.
Zander Bass scored 21 points to lead the host Wildcats in the loss. Braxton Highbaugh added nine points and six rebounds.
Edmonson County (6-4) is back in action Dec. 28 against Meade County in the Independence Bank Classic at the Owensboro SportsCenter.
Landrum 52, ACS 48
Allen County-Scottsville came up short in a 52-48 decision to Landrum (S.C.) in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Thursday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Jordan Turner scored a career-high 28 points for the Patriots in the loss.