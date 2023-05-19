Terrance Williams is a Memphis native, but his ties to Greenwood have led him back to Bowling Green.
Williams was officially introduced as the new girls’ basketball coach on Thursday, replacing Zach Simpson, who stepped down following the season. While he will be new to the girls’ team, he is no stranger to Greenwood – having served as assistant boys' basketball coach under Will McCoy before leaving to coach at Springfield (Tenn.)
“With all the talent that comes through this building, that is very exciting,” Williams said. “When I was with the boys, we sat back and saw the girls and you go, ‘man, if they could just figure this small piece of the puzzle out they could be really special.’ That was intriguing to me, but the school in general, the community in general is what motivated me (to come back).”
He inherits a team that finished 15-17 last season, advancing to the Region 4 tournament for the second time in three seasons. Greenwood returns a large senior class, led by all-region guard Leia Trinh. Ella Whittle, Avery Overmohle and JoJo McCorkle are also part of the senior class, although the Lady Gators lose talented post player Kayla Grant.
Williams said he brings a defensive mentality to the position.
“One thing I know is defense,” Williams said. “If they are not going to play defense, they are not going to play. That’s just the way it is. We are really going to focus on defense this season.
“Offensively, we will figure it out. It’s always nice to say that when you have players like we have.”
He will spend the next few weeks getting acclimated to the new position, but plans to lay a lot of groundwork in the offseason to prepare for the upcoming season.
“Getting to know them, talk to the parents and the boosters,” Williams said. “I have to get a kids’ camp ready. I’d like to have a (summer event) here. I have to finish the schedule out – just trying to get my feet under me.”
Williams said he is hopeful that Greenwood can be a factor in the region right away but admits it will be a challenge in a district that features four-time region champ Bowling Green.
“I am a competitor,” Williams said. “I grew up in Memphis. I like to compete. What better way to compete than against Bowling Green? I hope some of me rubs off on our players where you walk out on the court and we go, ‘you can’t ask for anything better than to compete against one of the best right here twice a year.’ That’s exciting.
“Barren County is good. South Warren. Allen County is going to be good. There are a lot of good teams in the region, but we are going to compete.”
