Greenwood’s Mason Williams carded a 1-under par 71 to finish tied for second at Saturday’s Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.
Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber finished tied for 11th with a 4-over 76, while teammate Reed Richey tied for 14th with a 5-over 76.
Allen County-Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship also tied for 14th with a 76.
The Purples finished fifth in the team standings with a 314 score.
Christian Academy of Louisville won the boys’ team championship with a combined 301.
Taylor County’s Luke Coyle was the individual winner with a 4-under 68.