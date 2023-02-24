Cariann Williams and Lily Jane Vincent each recorded double-doubles to lead host Edmonson County to a 50-33 win over Butler County in the District 12 Girls' Basketball Tournament championship game Thursday night in Brownsville.
Williams tallied 13 points and 19 rebounds, while Vincent finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Cats. Annie Kiper also totaled 13 points and Callie Webb chipped in with six points and six rebounds.
Jenna Phelps scored 14 points and Bailey Moore added 10 points for the Lady Bears in the loss.
Both Edmonson County (22-7) and Butler County (19-10) advance to the Region 3 tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Russellville 45, Logan County 40
Lareesha Cawthorn and Brinley Mason scored 14 points each to pace Russellville to a 45-40 win over Logan County in the District 13 tournament championship Thursday at Todd County Central High School.
A'miyah Collier added 12 points for the Lady Panthers.
TaKyiah Mason, Emily Borders and Gracie Borders each scored eight points for Logan County.
Russellville (15-14) will face District 14 runner-up Greenwood in the opening round of the Region 4 tournament Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Logan County (18-13) will take on District 16 champion Metcalfe County in the opening round of the Region 4 tournament on Monday.