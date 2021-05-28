Edmonson County senior Chaz Wilson tallied a double and drove in two runs to lift visiting Edmonson County to a 4-3 baseball win over Warren East on Thursday.
Edmonson County starting pitcher Gavin Rose also tallied an RBI to help his own cause. On the mound, Rose went six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) while striking out three batters to earn the victory. Hunter Wilson closed it out with a scoreless seventh to record the save.
Nolan Ford went 2-for-2 with a triple and a double to lead the Raiders in the loss. Braylen Lee added two RBIs and Drake Young also drove in a run.
Edmonson County (15-14) next faces Grayson County in the District 12 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Butler County.
Warren East (22-13) will take on South Warren in the District 14 tournament semifinals Sunday at Greenwood.
Franklin-Simpson 9, Allen County-Scottsville 7
Cole Wix went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs to spark visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 9-7 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Luke Richardson and Dawson Owens each tallied an RBI for the Wildcats in the win. Taylor Lowhorn earned the win in relief after tossing four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) while fanning three.
Franklin-Simpson (18-13) will face host Russellville in the District 13 tournament semifinals on Saturday.
Allen County-Scottsville (6-17) will take on Barren County in the District 15 tournament semifinals on Saturday at Glasgow.
Glasgow 7, Grayson County 6
Glasgow's Jackson Poland went 3-for-3 at the plate and was 4-for-4 in stolen-base attempts as the host Scotties claimed a 7-6 win over Grayson County on Thursday.
Hunter Scott added a solo homer, while Camron Hayden, Ashton Cerwinske, Zachary Poole and Cole Bunch each notched an RBI in the win.
Poole earned the win in relief, tossing four innings while allowing three runs (two earned) with four strikeouts.
Glasgow (16-14) will host Monroe County in the District 15 tournament semifinals on Saturday.