PREP BOYS' SOCCER Wilson's 5-goal night lifts Trojans to win Daily News Jeff Nations Aug 10, 2022 Barren County senior Micah Wilson tallied a hat trick with five goals and added an assist to lead the Trojans to a season-opening 10-1 win over visiting Monroe County on Tuesday.Tyler Hagan added two goals and an assist, while Logan Gerber, John Edberg and Alan Edberg tallied one goal apiece. Will Fant chipped in with an assist in the win. Trojans goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with five saves.Barren County (1-0) is set to visit District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday. Tags Barren County Monroe County Micah Wilson Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor