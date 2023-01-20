Bowling Green junior guard MJ Wardlow celebrated his birthday with a point for each of his 17 years -- plus one, for good measure -- on Friday night.
Wardlow's game-high 18 points helped the Purples shake off a sluggish start to surge past upset-minded Greenwood for a 65-52 win in Friday's District 14 boys' basketball clash at Bowling Green.
"Of course we started off bad -- first and second quarters, we started a little sluggish," Wardlow said. "They got a little run and got ahead, but we just regrouped as a team and played hard and tried to get back on D."
Bowling Green (18-4 overall, 3-1 District 14) put together a couple key scoring bursts to separate in the second half. Leading by three at 31-28 entering the third, the Purples opened the quarter on a 7-2 run to push their lead out to 38-30 on Braylon Banks' three-point play.
Greenwood (5-15, 0-4) stayed in striking distance, getting back within five in the third quarter and entering the fourth down a still not insurmountable 10 points.
One more burst to open the fourth by the Purples put an end to that. Deuce Bailey sandwiched a pair of driving scores around another Banks three-point play for a 7-0 surge that put Bowling Green up 55-38 with 5:55 to go.
Greenwood answered back with consecutive baskets by Nick Simpson and Lofton Howard to cut the deficit to 13, but DeMarr Starks pushed it right back out with a 3-pointer for the Purples.
The Gators put together an 8-0 run in the closing minutes, with Simpson providing five in that stretch, but it was too little, too late.
"Tougher team tonight, for sure, but we still had some very untimely turnovers, gave them second-chance points," Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. "We did a pretty good job on that the majority of the night, but we gave them up at bad times. And also give Bowling Green's kids some credit -- Deuce had a couple really key drives there, the Starks kid I don't think had shot the ball all night, steps in and hits a huge 3 that kind of extended (the lead) a little bit.
"When you get down eight, 10, 12 that will force us to play in a way where we're not as comfortable, but our kids try to find a way to just grind it out."
The Gators were rolling in the early going, jumping out to an 8-2 lead and closing the opening quarter with four straight points capped by Luke Stansbury's coast-to-coast layup to lead 16-9 at the end of the first.
The Purples snapped out of their doldrums, opening the second on a 14-3 run to take a 23-19 lead. Greenwood battled back with an 8-1 spurt to snare a 27-24 lead with 2:04 left in the half before Bowling Green closed the frame with a 7-1 run to lead by three at halftime.
Bowling Green coach DG Sherrill got what he was expecting from the rival Gators -- a real challenge for his team.
"They played well tonight and they hit some big shots," Sherrill said. "And they were pretty physical with us around the bucket. For a lot of the night, we met the challenge. But for some stretches there, we didn't meet the challenge. We know we can play better and we're going to have to play better than we did tonight moving forward."
Mason Ritter nearly tallied a double-double for the Purples with 15 points and nine rebounds, Banks finished with 12 points and Bailey had nine points.
Simpson and Howard each had 13 points to lead the Gators, with Asher Pettus adding nine points.
Both teams were scheduled to play again Saturday, with Bowling Green on the road at McCracken County and the Gators facing Campbellsville in the Nathan McCurry Classic at John Hardin.
GHS 16 12 10 14 -- 52
BGHS 9 22 17 17 -- 65
GHS -- Howard 13, Simpson 13, Pettus 9, Hatcher 8, Huff 4, Davis 3, Stansbury 2.
BGHS -- M. Wardlow 18, Ritter 15, Banks 12, Bailey 9, Starks 4, J. Wardlow 4, Idlett 3.
Girls
Bowling Green 65, Greenwood 40
Bowling Green's Ryleigh Campbell and Katie Smiley combined for 10 3-pointers as the Lady Purples solved Greenwood's zone in 65-40 win Friday.
Campbell finished with a career-high 20 points to lead all scorers, with the junior tallying six treys in the win. Smiley had 12 points off four 3-pointers.
"I think Katie's just as good a shooter as me," Campbell said. "It's not necessarily that I'm one and she's two. I think on any given night she can be one and I can be two because we're both good shooters."
Bowling Green (13-7, 4-0) ended a two-game skid by doing what it excels at -- causing havoc with pressure defense and turning those forced miscues into points. The Lady Purples forced seven first-quarter turnovers to jump out to a 16-5 lead by the end of the first.
Greenwood (11-9, 1-3) fell behind by as many as 20 in the second but got a big boost from Kayla Grant, who scored her team's seven points of the quarter. Grant finished with a solid double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds.
After another Grant basket got the Lady Gators to within 14 at 33-19 with 5:07 left in the third, Campbell answered with a 3 and Chloe Potter scored inside to snuff any potential rally.
Joining Campbell and Smiley as a double-digit scorer for BG was senior Saniyah Shelton (10 points), one of two NCAA Division 1 signees on the roster. Shelton is headed to Eastern Kentucky, while Meadow Tisdale -- who finished with eight points -- is a Northern Kentucky signee.
"They shot it with confidence tonight," Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. "We did a good job getting our high-percentage shooters open and we put the ball in their hands and gave them opportunities to make shots."
Leia Trinh scored 15 points to join Grant in double-figure scoring for the Lady Gators.
"Our zone, I thought it was good protecting the paint for the most part," Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. "We also have to do a better job in our zone to get out on their shooters."
Greenwood was set to face Ohio County on Saturday at Muhlenberg County, while Bowling Green was slated to take on Cooper at Louisville Mercy Academy on Saturday.
GHS 5 9 11 15 -- 40
BGHS 16 13 16 20 -- 65
GHS -- Grant 15, Trinh 13, Whittle 5, Walker 3, Nealon 2, Overmohle 2.
BGHS -- Campbell 20, Smiley 12, Shelton 10, Tisdale 8, T. Bailey 7, Potter 6, Wardlow 2.