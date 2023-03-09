Anna Drexel went looking for exercise and instead found a new sport.
The Greenwood senior has long been a soccer standout with the highly successful Lady Gators program, but her rapid ascent in track and field has been astounding. Just two years after joining the Greenwood team, Drexel earned a spot on another squad when she signed her national letter of intent to run track at Western Kentucky next year.
"I started doing track my junior year," Drexel said during an NLI signing ceremony Thursday at Indian Hills Country Club. "I did it to try and stay in shape for soccer, but I ended up liking it more than soccer actually. So I kind of just stuck with it and competed in more meets and liked it more and more each time I went out."
Greenwood track coach Dave Garrett knew he was onto something pretty special he spotted a certain All-Region 4 soccer player during a game in 2021.
"We shop soccer all the time and that's where we met -- we saw Anna playing soccer," Garrett said. "We were at a game and were like, 'Hmm, who's this girl? ' "
As it turned out, Garrett had coached Anna Drexel's older sister, Grace, for a couple seasons of track a few years before. Anna proved to be a quick -- very quick -- study on the track.
"It was evident right away that she was quick," Garrett said. "And then she just started rocking and rolling. Her biggest thing is she's an amazing competitor and she's able to produce some incredible performances.
"... When the lights are on and she's in the race, it's big time."
Drexel is a sprinter, focusing on the short to intermediate distances. As a first-time track athlete last year, Drexel won three individual regional championships -- in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter run.
"It was pretty awesome," Drexel said. "I was seeded first but you just never know, depending on race day. Everyone comes out of it a little bit differently. I was still nervous, but I was confident at the same time."
In last year's Class 3A state outdoor track and field championships in Lexington, Drexel pared her events down to two -- the 100 and 200 -- and finished 11th in the 100 (12.86 seconds) and 13th in the 200 (26.35). Her time in the 200 set a new school record and made a believer out of Drexel.
"I was like, 'OK, I can do this,'" Drexel said after setting that 200 record. "That's kind of like my spark for it, I guess."
Drexel has set her sights on breaking the school outdoor record in the 400 this year, plus the 100 -- and lowering her own 200, of course.
Long term, Drexel expects to settle in as a 400 runner as her best event, both this year at Greenwood and beyond at WKU.
"I hate to say it, but probably the 400," Drexel said. "That's a brutal race, but it's probably my best."
Drexel spent the offseason gearing up for an even bigger season, and Saturday's KTCCCA indoor state track and field championships at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in Louisville gave a preview of what may come in the spring.
Drexel set three Greenwood indoor records, finishing second in the 60 meters (7.78 seconds) second in the 400 (58.29) and fourth in the 200 (25.94).
"I've been training and getting stronger," Drexel said. "I feel like it's really paying off now when I'm competing."