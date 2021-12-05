LEXINGTON - The South Warren football team’s 38-26 win over Frederick Douglass on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington had plenty of Western Kentucky University flavor.
From head coach Brandon Smith to three players – Caden Veltkamp, Avrin Bell and Jake Jackson – that have already committed to the Hilltoppers, Saturday’s game was a showcase of the past and future for WKU football.
Smith, who played quarterback at WKU from 2007-09, earned his third state championship as South Warren coach. He was the second former WKU quarterback to coach a state championship team this weekend – joining Justin Haddix, who guided Boyle County to the 4A title.
Veltkamp gave WKU fans a glimpse of the future in Saturday’s win, throwing for 295 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He had 240 yards passing in the first half against one of the top defensive teams in the state.
Smith said he’s really been hard on Veltkamp during his four years, but that was because he saw his potential right away.
“I’ve been really hard on Caden over the years because that’s my position,” Smith said. “I’m probably a little harder than I should be at times, but that’s a credit to him. He always wants more. He wants that coaching. He wants to be pushed. He wants to be great. I’ve never seen anybody put as much time in it as he does.
“Believe it or not, Caden started out pretty raw. It wasn’t refined by any means. For him to get on this stage and play the way he has played this year – his decision-making, his throwing – it’s been really special to sit back and enjoy and watch.”
Veltkamp praised Smith for helping him prepare for what lies ahead at WKU.
“He’s made me the man I am today,” Veltkamp said. “I can honestly say we are friends now. He’s not just my coach.”
Veltkamp wasn’t the only WKU commit to shine in the win.
Bell finished with five catches for 95 yards and one carry for seven yards on offense. Defensively he had three tackles, one for a loss, and an interception on the final play of the game. Jackson finished with three tackles.
Smith said he expects all three players to continue to have success once they arrive at WKU.
“They are getting some warriors,” Smith said. “Sometimes when you get to the next level you get caught up in measurables and things like that. These guys are warriors. They make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. That is what football comes down to. It doesn’t matter what level it is. If you’ve got guys that can rise to the occasion when it is on the line, that is pretty special and that is what they are getting.”