South Warren junior Drew Wolfram tallied a 2-for-3 day at the plate with three runs scored and two runs batted in as the Spartans claimed an 11-1 win in six innings over host Warren Central on Tuesday in District 14 baseball action.
Chris Cardwell was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Preston Parks had a double and two RBIs in the win. Cooper Myers and Tucker Bishop added an RBI each for South.
Spartans starter Thomas Lambert tossed a scoreless inning for the win, striking out two.
South Warren (11-3 overall, 4-0 District 14) is back in action Friday against visiting Butler County in the South Warren Lumberjack Classic.
Warren Central (0-12, 0-6) hosts Barren County on Thursday.
Barren County 3, Glasgow 0
Barren County starting pitcher Jameson Buie fired a two-hit shutout as the visiting Trojans topped District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Buie worked all seven innings for the win, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out eight.
Blaine Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Buie scored two runs in the win.
Tyler Lane took the loss for the Scotties, tossing a complete game while allowing three runs (two earned) with eight strikeouts.
Barren County (11-5, 3-1) is back in action Thursday at Warren Central.
Glasgow (8-7, 3-1) will next visit Logan County on Friday.