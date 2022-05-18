South Warren’s Drew Wolfram signed to swim at Bellarmine on Wednesday.
The standout during his time in the pool with the Spartans made it official with a small ceremony in front of family and friends at South Warren High School.
“It’s very exciting,” Wolfram said. “It’s super exciting to spend it with my family and friends. It’s more exciting knowing where I am going to end up – at Bellarmine. It’s a great university and they have a great team.”
Wolfram said he was first made aware of the school and its program from former high school teammate Avery Witcher, but ultimately made the decision after a great talk with Bellarmine coach John Brucato.
“I’ve known a couple of guys swimming around Kentucky club for a while,” Wolfram said. “It’s super exciting knowing that I would get to compete with them at practices and races.”
Wolfram had a stellar senior season, finishing sixth in the state in the 100-yard butterfly. He was also part of a pair of top-10 relay teams – finishing fourth in the 400 freestyle relay and ninth in the 200 medley relay.
He claimed region titles in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke individually, as well as in the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.
Wolfram said he’s happy to have his college decision made and is looking forward to getting back to training this summer.
“It’s exciting knowing the destination I am going to end up at the end of the summer,” Wolfram said. “I just finished with baseball season, so I am excited to get back in the pool and start training again.”
