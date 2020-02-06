For the Wolfram family, the pool has been like a second home.
Since older brother Trey Wolfram watched Michael Phelps' gold medal run in the 2008 Olympics, Trey and younger brothers Neal and Drew Wolfram have all forged a path in the pool. The past several years the trio swam together at South Warren, with the brothers enjoying success in the 200- and 400-yard relays.
Trey graduated last year, so now Neal and Drew are ready for one more ride together at Saturday's Region 2 meet at the Owensboro Healthpark. For Neal, a senior who has signed to swim at Miami (Ohio), it will be his final region meet. Drew, a sophomore, will be looking to make big strides in individual events in addition to joining his big brother in trying to build off last year's sixth-place finish at the state meet in the 400.
"We've always been doing it together since I can remember," Drew Wolfram said. "It will be weird when (Neal) goes off and it will just be me, but I am kind of excited to be the role model for the younger swimmers."
Neal enters his final high school meet as one of the cornerstones of the South Warren swim program. He's set the region record in the 500 free the past two seasons and was the region champion in the 200 free last year. Neal also enjoyed success at the state level, finishing third in the 500 free.
Neal said his interest in swimming came after watching his big brother and credits his success to continued hard work.
"I think it's really been how hard I go at practice, how hard I train," Neal Wolfram said. "I like to think I work hard. If you work hard, it's a recipe for success normally."
That hard work led to signing with Miami (Ohio) last month, the first South Warren swimmer in program history to sign Division I. Neal said signing with Miami has really allowed him to relax and enjoy his final prep season.
"It's let me enjoy it because I've seen a lot of people who are seniors and they finish region or state and they never know if they are going to get in the pool again and train like this," Neal Wolfram said. "For me to be able to know that it is not going to be the last time that I will be able to do this and practice, that I can just enjoy regional and state for what it is, it allows me to have fun and practice on getting really fast."
While Neal was eager to follow in big brother's footsteps, Drew admits he was kind of coaxed into joining his brothers in the pool.
"They kind of started me with it, but obviously I enjoyed it and kept up with it," Drew said.
Drew won the 50 butterfly as a 12-year-old in the USA swimming Kentucky state championship, something that Neal said motivated him to work harder. Drew has been just as motivated by his brothers, saying they have helped him become a better swimmer.
"Going to a lot of different bigger meets (in Indianapolis and Florida), I've always been the younger swimmer," Drew Wolfram said. "So I've always had people to look up to and ask questions and kind of figure it out. I've never really had a first swim meet because I've watched them swim at regional and state. When I got there, it was not like a true first meet."
Last year Drew finished third in the 100 backstroke behind Trey and Bowling Green's Neal Morsi. He finished second behind Morsi in the 100 fly.
With Morsi also graduated, Drew enters Saturday's meet looking to claim individual titles to go with the relay success. He said swimming against Morsi and former Greenwood swimmer Tanner Cummings has prepared him for this weekend.
"It's been healthy competition, kind of setting the bar high with region records," Drew Wolfram said. "Last year after Neal got the 100 fly record he told me he wanted me to have it before I left high school. It's good competition trying to set it higher. I want to set it higher and try to get some of the younger guys to try to beat it, so everyone can keep getting faster."
Success at the region will give the brothers one more guaranteed meet together - at the state tournament in Louisville at the end of the month. Drew said it's something he doesn't want to think about too much, adding whatever happens he's excited about the rest of this year - and beyond.
"I don't think it will be sad, but it will be missed," Drew Wolfram said. "I've always swam with them, but it will be my time to be the older guy - the role model - and it will be fun to swim with people that I have been swimming with that are my age."
