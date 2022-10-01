Russellville’s football team opened Class 1A, District 1 play with a 38-32 overtime victory at Fulton County on Friday night.
After the Panthers recovered a fumble on Fulton’s first overtime possession, Russellville’s AJ Woodard scored the game-winning touchdown on a 5-yard run.
Woodard finished the night with 127 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries, and also had a 65-yard touchdown reception.
Panthers quarterback Octavious McKeage was 7-of-15 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown, and added 75 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.
Nick Woodard tallied four catches for 67 yards for Russellville (1-6 overall, 1-0 in district).
JyRese Harris, Nick Woodard and Caleb Harper each tallied an interception for the Panthers, who face Pikeville on Oct. 15.
Logan County 44, Hopkins Co. Central 21
Quarterback Davin Yates was 17-of-31 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting Logan County to a 44-21 win over Class 4A, District 1 rival Hopkins County Central on Friday.
Zane Batten finished with six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Delaney had four catches for 51 yards and Junvontre Dillard tallied three receptions for 35 yards and a score.
Cougars running back Ryan Rayno had another big night with 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Dillard added a 10-yard touchdown run.
Logan County kicker Kyla Bilyeu connected on a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter and had five extra points in the win.
On defense, Eli Hawkins and Jacob White led the Cougars with eight tackles apiece and Delaney had an interception.
Logan County (6-1, 2-0) hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins this coming Friday.
Glasgow 55, Adair County 12
Kieran Stockton tallied 162 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 10 carries to spark host Glasgow to a 55-12 win over Adair County on Friday.
Scotties quarterback Easton Jessie was 5-of-8 passing for 106 yards and three touchdowns. Rico Crowder had two catches for 70 yards and two TDs, while Javon Clark had three receptions for 36 yards and a score. The Scotties outgained Adair 346-192 in total yardage.
Defensively, Daylan Thomas tallied a team-high seven tackles, Chase Starr had three tackles and a sack, and Cameron Bulle and Jaleek Mitchell each had a fumble recovery.
Glasgow (5-2 overall, 1-1 Class 3A, District 2) is at Taylor County on Oct. 14.
Edmonson County 44, Clinton County 6
Michael Mills ran for more than 200 yards and six touchdowns to lead host Edmonson County to a 44-6 win over Class 2A, District 3 rival Clinton County on Friday.
Mills had a pair of long touchdown runs in the second quarter, a 59-yarder and a 57-yarder, to spark the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (2-5, 1-1) returns to action Oct. 14 at Green County.
Hancock County 28, Butler County 0
Visiting Butler County dropped its first decision of the season Friday with a 28-0 loss to Class 2A, District 2 rival Hancock County.
Bears quarterback Garrett Phelps was 9-of-13 passing. Keagen Grubb tallied five catches for 52 yards, and Colton Dunnells was the top rusher with 40 yards in the loss.
Defensively, Carson Miller tallied a team-high 14 tackles, Dunnells had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Devin Post tallied 10 tackles.
Butler County (5-1, 1-1) hosts Owensboro Catholic on Thursday.
Central Hardin 49, Barren County 6
Visiting Barren County dropped its Class 6A, District 2 opener with a 49-6 road loss to Central Hardin on Friday.
Trojans quarterback Will Childress was 21-of-32 passing for 231 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Aiden Miller had eight catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Tanner Harper tallied a team-high eight tackles and Miller had an interception for Barren County (4-3, 0-1), which is at North Hardin on Oct. 14.
Greenwood 42, Christian County 0
Greenwood went on the road to win its district opener with a 42-0 victory over Class 5A, District 2 rival Christian County on Thursday night.
Gators quarterback Ryan Huff was 10-of-16 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown – an 80-yard scoring strike to Andrew Hatcher.
Greenwood ran for 203 yards in the win.
Elmo Stewart had 61 rushing yards and a touchdown, Tel Tel Long ran for 47 yards and a touchdown, Lofton Howard had 34 rushing yards and two TDs, Caleb Williams added a rushing touchdown and Jackson Freeland had a two-point conversion run.
Howard led the Gators with three catches for 23 yards. Chase Johnson finished with two catches for 25 yards and a two-point conversion reception.
Greenwood (6-1, 1-0) visits Bowling Green on Oct. 14.