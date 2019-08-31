GLASGOW – Barren County struck first in the second game of the Trojan Trail Turf War at Barren County High School on Friday night, but Woodford County did all the striking there after in a 37-7 win.
Dayvion Holloway raced 70 yards to the end zone just under three minutes into the contest and set a tone that suggested the Trojans were on their way to another explosive offensive performance in the their second game of the season.
In Week 1, Holloway and Tyler Bush torched Metcalfe County as their team rolled to a 48-6 season-opening win.
But the early explosive run did not foreshadow another big night of offense for the Trojans.
When the Yellowjackets got the ball on the kick off, they put together a drive that did show how the remainder of the game would play out. They handed the rock to running back Amartae Rice six times on a drive that lasted nearly four minutes and ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Rice. It was his first of three scores in the first half and his power running between the tackles set the tone for the remainder of the contest.
Rice rushed for 60 yards on Woodford's first scoring drive. On the Yellowjackets' second TD drive, he carried the ball six more times for 20 yards and the score.
Between Woodford's two drives, the Trojans appeared poised to answer. They took over on their own 25, marched to the Yellowjackets' 26, then Holloway broke a run down to the 12. But, Barren was called for holding on the run and again on the next play, which backed the ball to the Yellowjackets' 33 when the first quarter ended.
The Trojans picked up six yards on third down and quarterback Jameson Buie was sacked on fourth down, forcing a turn over on downs.
Woodford County took over on its own 39-yard line and promptly handed the ball to Rice.
On the ensuing kick off after Rice's second scoring run, Drew Fisher kicked the ball high and short. The Trojans fumbled it and Woodford recovered at Barren's 40.
Five plays later, Rice rushed nine yards for his third touchdown and Joey Whitehead added his third PAT.
The Yellowjackets led 21-7 at halftime and Rice finished the first half with 110 yards rushing.
Woodford opened the second half with the ball and turned its initial drive into a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Bryce Patterson. Another Whitehead extra point and the Yellowjackets led 28-7 with 9:14 left in the third period.
The Trojans responded with a drive to Woodford's 26-yard line, but another fourth-down sack killed the threat.
The Yellowjackets took over on their own 33 and put together their fifth touchdown drive of the game. Patterson capped it with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Skyelar Johnson on fourth down.
The loss dropped Barren County to 1-1 on the season. The Trojans host Adair County this Friday at 7 p.m.
Woodford County improved to 1-1.
Barren County 7 0 0 0 – 7
Woodford County 7 14 13 3 – 37
First Quarter
BC – Dayvion Holloway 70 run (Aiden Nykan kick), 9:12
WC – Amartae Rice 2 run (Joey Whitehead kick), 5:24
Second Quarter
WC – Rice 1 run (Whitehead kick), 5:57
WC – Rice 9 run (Whitehead kick), 4:09
Third Quarter
WC – Bryce Patterson 5 run (Whitehead kick), 9:14
WC – Patterson to Skyelar Johnson 25 pass (kick fail), 1:43
Fourth Quarter
WC –Whitehead 32 yard field goal, 6:16
