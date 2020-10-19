The 2020 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers should have plenty of Bowling Green Hot Rods flavor, with a large chunk of the franchise’s former players expected to play a big role in the best-of-seven series.
Tampa Bay’s American League Championship Series roster featured nine former Hot Rods - center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, shortstop Willy Adames, infielders Brandon Lowe and Mike Brosseau, and pitchers Blake Snell, Diego Castillo, Jose Alverado, Josh Fleming and Shane McClanahan - while the Dodgers' National League Championship series roster included former BG pitcher Dylan Floro.
World Series rosters will not be finalized until Tuesday.
“It’s been a lot of fun to (watch) the Rays with former Hot Rods players - and a lot of them do extremely well in the playoff run,” BG Hot Rods GM/COO Eric Leach said. “Without a season, this is our highlight. So it is pretty cool and pretty special.
“I’ve been doing this for 17 years now and (previously) the affiliate that I have worked for has only got to the World Series once while I was there - and that was Lexington with the Houston Astros way back in 2006. It’s pretty special and something to sit back and enjoy and really treasure.”
Tampa Bay comes in with the best record in the American League and former Hot Rods have played a big role in the success.
Lowe was one of the team’s best offensive players in the regular season. Brosseau had the game-winning homer in the ALDS Game 5 win over the New York Yankees. Snell started two games in the ALCS, while Castillo has been one of the Rays' biggest arms out of the bullpen.
McClanahan, who played for the Hot Rods last season, made his Major League debut against the Yankees - the first pitcher to make his MLB debut in the postseason.
“I look up and down the nine guys on the roster and each of them have a unique story,” Leach said. “First-round draft picks like Blake Snell and Shane McClanahan to Willy Adames to Mike Brosseau, who was a non-drafted free agent.
“... Kevin Kiermaier has won two gold gloves and a platinum glove and he was a 31st round draft pick. It’s all across the board and so many of them got their start here and really started to excel here.”
Floro, who was 9-2 with a 1.81 ERA when he pitched for the Hot Rods in 2013, has been part of the Dodgers bullpen.
Kiermaier is the oldest of the former Hot Rods on the Rays roster, playing in Bowling Green in 2011. Floro is one of two former Hot Rods - along with Snell - to play in 2013. The Hot Rods have at least one player from each season from 2013-2019 on the Rays' ALCS roster. The 2016 Hot Rods team featured three players on the Rays roster - Castillo, Lowe and Alverado.
“Out of the 10 guys who could possibly play in the World Series that donned Hot Rods jerseys, only one of them is over 30 years old or at 30 years old - and it’s Kevin Kiermaier,” Leach said. “These guys are young. Hopefully the Rays can sign them and continue it. They’ve got a bright, bright future. The Rays' farm system is No. 1 in all of minor league baseball, so they have even more talent coming up. It speaks volumes for how the Rays draft and how they develop players for the big leagues.”
To celebrate the former Hot Rods in the World Series, BG will host a watch party for Wednesday’s Game 2.
The Reinhart Club will open at 6 p.m. with 20 tables available for a special menu. Anyone interested can make reservations by calling the Hot Rods front office or emailing estahl@vettecitycatering.
“It’s going to be fun,” Leach said. “With such a short turnaround we decided to go with Game 2 on Wednesday. It will be cool to have some season ticket holders and fans watch our former Hot Rods hopefully shine and hopefully bring the Rays a championship.”
