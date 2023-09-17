Davin Yates touchdown run lifted Logan County to a 29-26 overtime win over visiting Allen County-Scottsville on Friday in the district opener for both schools.
ACS (2-3 overall, 0-1 Class 4A, District 1) rallied from 23-7 down and took the lead on a field goal in overtime, before Yates run lifted Logan County (4-1, 1-0) to the win.
Yates ran for 90 yards and two scores while Elijah Hawkins had 160 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Both teams are scheduled to return to action on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Logan County will host Calloway County while Allen County-Scottsville travels to Paducah-Tilghman.
Glasgow 36, Barren County 35, 2OT
The Scotties held off cross-town rival Barren County to remain unbeaten on the season.
Gavin Neal led the way for Glasgow (5-0) with 60 yards rushing and a touchdown - one of four Scotties to score a rushing touchdown. Daylan Thomas ran 42 yards and a score, while Easton Jessie and Mason Arms had a rushing touchdown each. Rico Crowder had one catch for 18 yards.
Glasgow will travel to Adair County at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. Barren County hosts Green County at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Franklin-Simpson 50, Russellville 19
Mathias Dickerson ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to the win over Russellville.
Colin Anderson had 98 yards and a score for Franklin-Simpson (5-0), while Blake McPherson ran for 89 yards and a score. The Wildcats finished with 262 yards rushing.
Hunter Hallman threw for 116 yards and two scores for Russellville (0-5).
Franklin-Simpson is scheduled to play at Butler County at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. Russellville is scheduled to host Todd County Central at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.