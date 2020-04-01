The Warren East volleyball team will have a familiar face returning to the sidelines this fall, with Sheila Yokley announced as the program's head coach on Wednesday.
It's a return to a position Yokley held from 2013-15, replacing Gary Bloyd -- who coached the Lady Raiders the previous four seasons.
"It feels good to get back to the high school because I have missed that game," Yokley said. "The game is faster and a lot more challenging.
"Being at Warren East -- it is a small community, but you have such tremendous support from all the administrators and parents. It's always, 'Whatever you need, we will do it,' and they do every time -- at the middle school and the high school. You couldn't ask to be at a better place."
Warren East went 61-43 under Yokley in her previous tenure, including a 24-13 record in her final season as head coach. Since her first tenure as head coach, Yokley has served as Warren East Middle School's head coach and was an assistant under Bloyd last season.
Yokley said the familiarity with the program should make the transition smooth.
"I had several of the older girls at the middle school, so I am very familiar with all of them," Yokley said. "It definitely is going to make this transition a lot easier for me and for them because we all know each other. They know the style of volleyball we like to play and they have already bought into it, even before we hit the gym, because we did it at the middle school. It's going to be interesting to see how they all fit together once we can get back in the gym."
Warren East finished 18-16 last season, falling to eventual Region 4 champion Greenwood in the District 14 Tournament. The Lady Raiders lose seven seniors, including setter Kendall Bloyd, from that team, but Yokley said she is excited about the talent that returns.
"(The seniors) were incredible kids in the classroom, on the court, outside of volleyball," Yokley said. "The girls coming up behind them are exactly the same type of athletes, students and people. They are good people and these kids work hard. I don't expect us to miss much of a step.
"Now, losing Kendall Bloyd, that is going to hurt. A good setter is hard to come by. ... The seniors we have coming back, we have three of them and they all played. They all started last year. We have a big middle in Kaylee Miller. She is a phenomenal athlete. We are not going to miss a beat at all. We are going to walk right in there and do just as well, if not better, than we did last year. I expect these kids to be hungry for it."
