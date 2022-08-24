Warren East junior Baleigh Young tallied team-bests of 14 kills and four blocks to lead host Warren East to a 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-9) volleyball victory over District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Makenna Rine added six kills and six digs, Jada Knight tallied 22 assists and six digs, Darby Barnett finished with eight digs and Cayden Vandiver totaled 12 service aces and five digs for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (6-1 overall, 1-0 District 15) visits district rival Barren County on Thursday.
Glasgow (5-2, 0-1) hosts district rival Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
TCC 3, Franklin-Simpson 0
Host Todd County Central claimed a 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-18) win over District 13 foe Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Aubrey Sams totaled 35 assists and 12 service aces, Marianna Ortiz tallied four blocks and three aces, Julia Warren had 11 digs and six aces, and Caydence Johnson added six aces and five digs in the loss for the Lady Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (2-3, 1-1) visits Cumberland County on Thursday.
Girls' soccer
Russellville 1, Logan County 0
Crissy Higgins scored an unassisted goal to lift homestanding Russellville to a 1-0 victory over District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Lady Panthers goalkeeper Aliyah Kennedy made four saves to preserve the shutout. Russellville (3-1, 1-1) is back in action Thursday at home against McLean County.
Logan County (1-5, 1-1) hosts Christian County on Thursday.
TCC 8, Franklin-Simpson 1
Madison Henderson notched a hat trick with five goals to pace host Todd County Central to an 8-1 win over District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Ciara Collins, Melanie Chamberlaine and Hannah Oliver added goals, Ava Scott finished with two assists, and Darby Delph and Mariela Colmenares-Cruz each chipped in with an assist for the Lady Rebels.
Kennedi Alexander tallied a goal off a Lily Tyree assist for Franklin-Simpson (2-4, 1-1), which is back in action Thursday at Fort Campbell.
Boys' soccer
Daviess County 2, Greenwood 1
Greenwood dropped a 2-1 decision to visiting Daviess County on Tuesday.
Boe Reh scored an unassisted goal for the Gators in the loss.
Greenwood (0-3) hosts District 14 rival South Warren on Thursday.
Barren County 2, Russell County 1
Will Fant and Micah Wilson each scored a goal to boost homestanding Barren County to a 2-1 win over Russell County on Tuesday.
Tyler Hagan tallied an assist and Trojans goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with five saves.
Barren County (6-1) will play games against Graves County and Hopkinsville in the Russellville Panther Classic on Saturday.