Warren East senior Drake Young tallied a pair of hits and drove in three runs to lead the Raiders to a 7-5 baseball win over District 15 rival Barren County on Tuesday in Glasgow.
Young was 2-for-4 and scored twice. Maddox Tarrence added a 2-for-4 day with two doubles, two stolen bases and two runs scored, Chase Carver drove in a run and stole two bases, and Kavien Hinton and Gage Elkins each added an RBI in the win.
Raiders starting pitcher Micah Ford earned the win after allowing five runs (two earned) off three hits and three walks. He struck out five batters. Caiden Murrell and Tray Price combined for 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, with Price picking up the save with a shutout seventh.
Warren East (13-5 overall, 2-0 district) is back in action Friday against Adair County in the Kentucky 2A state tournament in Owensboro.
Braxton Jenkins scored twice and stole two bases for the host Trojans. Gavin McCord and Cash Moore each notched an RBI.
Barren County (7-12, 0-2) hosts Greenwood on Friday.
Greenwood 15, Warren Central 0
Axel Dysholm went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and three runs batted in to pace host Greenwood to a 15-0 win in four innings over District 14 foe Warren Central on Tuesday.
James Russell drove in a run and scored three times, Canon Jaggers added and RBI and scored twice, Chaze Huff and Jackson Lee each had a hit and two stolen bases, and Whitt Glosick also stole a pair of bases in the win.
Gators starting pitcher Andrew Jolly tossed all four innings, allowing no runs off two hits. He struck out 10.
Greenwood (16-2, 2-0) hosts Glasgow on Thursday.
Warren Central (0-14, 0-2) is at Edmonson County on Thursday.
Butler County 8, Edmonson County 3
Butler County's Kolton Hudson went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, three RBIs and two stolen bases to lead the visiting Bears to an 8-3 win over District 12 rival Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Layton Phelps went 2-for-3, Parker Pendley was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, Justin Castlen went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Clay Vincent and Jake Mckee each tallied an RBI in the win.
Mckee started and earned the win, allowing two runs (one earned) over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight.
Butler County (5-12, 1-1) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Andrew Talley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead host Edmonson. Cam Lich also had a 2-for-3 day and Ty Brantley added an RBI for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (8-9, 3-2) hosts Warren Central on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 9, TCC 5
Brady Delk went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and one batted in to boost host Franklin-Simpson to a 9-5 win over District 13 foe Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Delk also tallied three stolen bases in the win. Colton Wilson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Hayden Satterly notched two RBIs, and and Brevin Scott and Garrett Sadler tallied one RBI apiece.
Wildcats starter Gavin Link pitched a complete game for the win, allowing five runs (three earned). He struck out six.
Franklin-Simpson (5-15, 2-0) visits Butler County on Thursday.
Glasgow 4, ACS 1
Weston Carroll hit a solo home run as part of a 3-for-3 day at the plate to help lift host Glasgow to a 4-1 win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Easton Jessie went 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice, Davey Williams added a solo home run, and Christian Wenskoski chipped in with an RBI.
Scotties starting pitcher Mason Bass fired a complete game, allowing just one unearned run off three hits and a walk while fanning nine batters.
Glasgow (7-9, 2-0) visits Greenwood on Thursday.
Allen County-Scottsville (3-12, 0-2) faces Logan County on Thursday.
Logan County 13, Russellville 1
Milam Montgomery went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and three runs batted in to lead host Logan County to a 13-1 win in five innings over District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Brady Hinton was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Isaac Stanley went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Kade Wall tallied three RBIs, and Davin Yates, Tripp Wadlington and Elijah Perry each drove in a run.
Stanley started and pitched three scoreless innings for the win. He struck out three.
Logan County (8-11, 2-0) faces Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Russellville (2-13, 0-2) hosts Northeast (Tenn.) on Thursday.