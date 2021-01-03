Editor’s note – This is the 16th in a 16-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to Monday’s opening night of the regular season.
The Warren Central boys’ basketball team may lack experience, losing 11 seniors from last season’s Region 4 championship roster, but the Dragons won’t lack talent, according to head coach William Unseld.
Despite a roster that features two seniors, and only two players who logged significant minutes during last season’s Region 4 tournament, the Dragons have high hopes thanks to a deep and talented sophomore class that Unseld thinks could be special.
“We are going to be really young,” Unseld said. “There is no secret to that, but we are going to be super talented. My sophomore group might be the most talented group I have ever had. As a group, they can really play. They are long and athletic. Physically, they are not built like normal sophomores. We are expecting a lot out of those guys.
“We have a chance to be really good. I just don’t know how good we are going to be until we play a game.”
The Dragons have two seniors, including transfer Jace Carver – who led South Warren in scoring last season. Unseld said Carver’s experience and leadership will help the young players, along with senior Tyson Garrett – who has been around the program the longest of anyone on the roster.
Junior Jaiden Lawrence played big minutes down the stretch, while sophomore Izayiah Villafuerte is looking to build off a strong region tournament
The sophomore class also includes 6-4 guard Damarion Walkup, 6-4 forward Chappelle Whitney and 6-1 guard Omari Glover.
The Dragons will also look to 6-4 sophomore Malik Jefferson, son of former WKU player Mike Wells.
“You can’t replace game experience with just talent,” Unseld said. “They have to play some games, figure out how to win some games. I really like this team. We are longer and taller than we have been the last couple of years and can really shoot the ball. We’ve got a chance to surprise a lot of people and be really good and be a tough out at the end.”
The Dragons will have to wait a few more days to get started, with Tuesday’s opener against Franklin-Simpson already postponed. Unseld said he is hopeful his team can gain the experience needed to compete in a tough District 14 and make another run at a region championship.
“If we are fortunate enough to make it out of the 14th District, I think we’ve got a shot,” Unseld said. “We just want to get our feet wet first and see what we can be. I keep hearing we are not going to be very good from outside, but I am OK with people thinking that. They will find out sooner rather than later how good we are going to be. We are excited about our group.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.