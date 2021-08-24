Warren East's Baleigh Young had a match-high seven kills as the visiting Lady Raiders claimed a 2-0 (25-11, 25-18) volleyball win over Glasgow on Monday.
Jada Knight finished with 17 assists and a pair of aces, while Darby Barnett had seven digs in the win.
Gracin Burd totaled four assists and two aces, and Laney Bishop had four digs for the Lady Scotties.
Warren East (5-2) was set to visit District 14 rival South Warren on Tuesday. Glasgow (1-4) hosts District 15 foe Barren County on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 2, Metcalfe County 0
Kaylee Lindsey totaled 10 kills and eight digs to pace host Edmonson County to a 2-0 (25-14, 25-23) win over Metcalfe County on Monday.
Raven Cast had 10 digs and eight assists, Whitney Davis tallied 16 digs, Rylee Laster had 12 digs and four kills, and Alivia Mabrey finished with 11 digs for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (2-6) visits District 12 rival Butler County on Tuesday.
Girls' soccer
Warren East 1, Muhlenberg County 0
Madison Roy tallied the game's only goal off an assist from Alyssa Matlock to lead host Warren East to a 1-0 win over Muhlenberg County on Monday.
Lady Raiders goalkeeper Abbey Minor finished with four saves to earn the shutout.
Warren East (2-3-1) was slated to visit District 14 rival Greenwood on Tuesday.