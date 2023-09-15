Warren East senior Baleigh Young racked up 10 kills, a pair of blocks and seven digs to spark the visiting Lady Raiders to a 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-11) volleyball win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Thursday.
Catherine Young added eight kills, Kaytlin Miller had six kills, three blocks, nine digs and four aces, Mia Andrews tallied five kills, Jada Knight had 30 assists and five digs and Makenna Rine totaled 24 digs and three aces in the win.
Warren East (15-5 overall, 4-0 District 15) returns to action Tuesday at Russell County.
Glasgow (6-10, 0-5) was led by Josie Bowling’s five kills. Memphis Profitt added two kills and two blocks, Gracin Burd had six assists and four digs. Emma Bishop added six digs.
The Lady Scotties visit Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Hart County 2, Edmonson County 0
Homestanding Hart County claimed a 2-0 (25-22, 25-19) win over Edmonson County on Thursday.
Josie Lich had 10 kills and Riley Monroe tallied nine kills and 12 digs to pace the visiting Lady Cats. Reagan Ferguson had four kills, five assists and a pair of aces, Brooklyn Simon added four kills and two aces, Ryann Davis finished with 16 digs and Sydney Hennion and Averie Hill had six digs apiece.
Edmonson County (4-11) hosts Ohio County on Monday.
Girls’ soccer
Warren Central 2, Grayson County 0
Monika Lopez and Naila Velic each scored a goal as host Warren Central picked up a 2-0 shutout win against Grayson County on Thursday.
Pauline Ntiranyibagira and Ana Deih each provided an assist for the Lady Dragons.
Goalkeeper Presley Compton tallied one save to record the shutout for Warren Central (6-4-3), which visits Breckinridge County on Monday.
Warren East 3, Barren County 0
Zoe Witherspoon scored two goals to pace host Warren East to a 3-0 win over District 15 foe Barren County on Thursday.
Deca Burr also scored a goal to add to her area-leading 42 for the Lady Raiders. Dayeli Mendez and Angie Malave each had an assist.
Goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers finished with two saves to earn the shutout for Warren East (13-1, 5-0), which hosts Muhlenberg County on Monday.
Barren County (6-6-1, 3-2) visits Taylor County on Saturday.
South Warren 7, Logan County 0
Cora Kincaid scored a pair of goals to lead visiting South Warren to a 7-0 win against Logan County on Thursday.
Emersyn Cox and Elda Mustafic each tallied a goal and two assists, and Addie Degenhart, Hannaha Bolin and Addison Boor scored one goal apiece for the Spartans. Paige Holcomb chipped in with two assists and Grace Parrott had one assist.
Goalkeeper Emma Beavers made one save to preserve the shutout for South Warren (8-5-1), which hosts District 14 rival Bowling Green on Monday.
Logan County (5-7) hosts District 13 foe Todd County Central on Tuesday.
ACS 3, Glasgow 1
Gabrielle Corbett scored three goals for a hat trick to propel visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 3-1 win against District 15 rival Glasgow on Thursday.
Gabby Garcia and Kynleigh Shultz each tallied an assist for the Lady Patriots.
Allen County-Scottsville (6-7, 2-3) hosts Christian County on Saturday.
Glasgow (0-10, 0-5) hosts Bath County on Saturday.
Edmonson County 1, McLean County 1
Emma Claire Skaggs tallied a goal off a Jenna Lashley assist as visiting Edmonson County battled to a 1-1 draw against McLean County on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Haley Shields finished with 12 saves for Edmonson County (1-10-1), which hosts District 11 foe Grayson County on Monday.
Boys’ soccer
Bowling Green 5, Greenwood 0
Braden Widener scored two goals and added an assist to lead homestanding Bowling Green to a 5-0 win against District 14 rival Greenwood on Thursday.
Eder Jerez, Aison Manivong and Wasoo Shindano each scored one goal for the Purples, with Byaombe Matendo and Elijah Coates tallying one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Jackson Rodgers made one save to secure the shutout for Bowling Green (6-3-2, 3-2), which hosts District 14 foe South Warren on Tuesday.
Greenwood (6-7, 0-5) hosts Barren County on Saturday.
Butler County 4, Russellville 2
Irvin Sanchez and Everson Padilla scored two unassisted goals each to pace visiting Butler County to a 4-2 win over Russellville on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Landon Beatty finished with 12 saves for Butler County (3-6), which travels to District 11 rival Grayson County on Tuesday.
Samuel Cruz and Diego Vera each scored a goal, and Cristian Rangel tallied two assists for the host Panthers.
Russellville (6-9) visits Foundation Christian Academy on Monday.
LaRue County 2, Glasgow 1
Host LaRue County claimed a 2-1 win against Glasgow on Thursday.
Nick Bower scored a goal off an assist by Avery Grieshop for the visiting Scotties.
Goalkeeper Walker Thornbury finished with 13 saves for Glasgow (10-3-1), which hosts District 15 rival Barren County on Tuesday.