Warren East's Baleigh Young tallied 15 kills and three blocks to lead the Lady Raiders to a 3-0 (25-2, 25-7, 25-4) win over Warren Central in the opening round of the District 14 Volleyball Tournament on Monday at Greenwood High School.
Clara Nesbitt added 11 kills and two blocks, Darby Barnett had five kills and 27 aces, and Jada Knight tallied 27 assists and two aces in the win.
Warren East (20-16) faces Bowling Green in the district semifinals Tuesday at Bowling Green.
Trinity (Whitesville) 3, Butler County 0
Trinity (Whitesville) claimed a 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-7) win over Butler County in the District 12 semifinals Monday at Edmonson County High School.
Autumn Gidcumb had seven kills, 16 digs and two aces for the Lady Bears in the loss. Cassidy Parker added four kills, nine digs and two aces, Alexis Burdin had nine assists and Abigail Dockery finished with 14 digs for Butler County (11-16).